Hontiveros: Railway Expansion Must Include Socialized Housing, Agri Value Chain

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday underscored the importance of prioritizing socialized and affordable housing, as well as the agricultural value chain, in line with the expansion of the country's railway system.

"Hindi lang problema sa transportasyon ang pwedeng matugunan ng railways projects. Isa rin itong oportunidad para makapagtayo ng mga abot-kayang pabahay at maging tulay sa pagitan ng mga magsasaka at pamilihan sa siyudad," she said.

The Senator made the statement following the ceremonial signing of P50-B contract packages for North-South Commuter Railways (NSCR). The 14.9 kilometers of elevated railways and viaducts will be constructed in Blumentritt, Buendia, EDSA, Senate, Bicutan, and Sucat. Some of these stations will be interconnected with the Metro Manila Subway Station.

Hontiveros stated that the administration should take advantage of the transportation project to broaden the market access of farmers in rural areas, thereby increasing the demand for agricultural products and possibly leading to higher prices for farmers.

"Railways can connect remote and rural agricultural areas with urban centers and export markets. Konektado na ng tren mula Clark hanggang Calamba at sa long haul project hanggang Bicol . Dapat samantalahin ito ng gobyerno para sa wakas ay mapadali na para sa mga masasaka ang mai-angkat ang produkto sa mga palengke sa siyudad," Hontiveros stated.

"Hindi na kailangang umasa pa ng magsasaka sa mga middle men na doble managa ng presyo at bibilhin lang sa kanila ng palugi ang mga produkto. Sana nandoon si Presidente bilang Agriculture Secretary dahil sa mga palibot ng itatayong tren na ito pwedeng magkaroon ng patotoo ang paulit-ulit na sinasabi nilang value chain para sa maliliit na mangingisda at magsasaka," Hontiveros added.

Additionally, Hontiveros urged that the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development's socialized and affordable housing programs be given priority over private property developers when allocating the lots surrounding train stations.

"Huwag sanang hayaan na pag-agawan ng mga property developers ang palibot ng mga train station. Kailangan nating bigyan ng puwang ang murang pabahay ng DHSUD para sa mga kababayan natin na hindi kayang magbayad ng mataas na presyo ng mga high rise condominiums," she said.

The Senator also vowed to support equitable transit-oriented development (eTOD) by the Department of Transportation and DHSUD in the upcoming budget hearings in the Senate. "Para walang hirap na makapunta sa trabaho, eskwela, ospital, pasyalan at ibang serbisyo publiko ang 10,000 na pamilya na apektado ng construction ng riles at 50 stations mula Clark hanggang Matnog," she said.

"Kung sabay na isasaalang-alang ang transportasyon, pagpapalakas ng value chain, at abot-kayang pabahay, magiging malaking kaluwagan ito sa mga commuters, manggagawa at mga konsyumer," Hontiveros concluded.