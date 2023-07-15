LOANDEPOT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of loanDepot, Inc. - LDI

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI).



In February 2021, the Company, an independent non-bank retail mortgage lender that provides residential and refinance loans, and personal loan products, to borrowers, completed its initial public offering (“IPO”). On September 21, 2021, the Company’s former COO filed a wrongful termination and retaliation lawsuit against the Company, revealing allegations of a wide-ranging illegal scheme conducted to fraudulently inflate the Company’s value, including closing loans without required documentation and wrongful collection of double interest from borrowers, among other things.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether loanDepot’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

