Atlanta Institute of Music and Media Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Trojanowski as Director of Career Services

The Atlanta Institute of Music and Media (AIMM), a leading music college, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Trojanowski as the new Director of Career Services. Mark brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his role at AIMM, with 28 years of distinguished experience in the music and media industry.

Mark Trojanowski's multifaceted career has seen him excel as a platinum-selling performer, manager, producer, instructor, and industry leader. He's widely recognized as a vital member of the platinum-selling band Sister Hazel, where he has showcased his exceptional musical talents and played an instrumental role in the business and publishing aspects of the band's 13 studio records, three live albums, and two DVDs.

Throughout his impressive career, Mark has entertained crowds across the globe with over 3,000 live performances, ranging from charity events and music festivals to concerts and live TV shows. Sister Hazel's monumental success is highlighted by their chart-topping hit "All For You," which held the #1 spot for an impressive eight weeks and became the most-played song of the year in 1997.

Their remarkable achievements have led to chart-topping songs and records across multiple genres and prominent placements on soundtracks such as "Ten Things I Hate About You" and the "Wedding Planner."

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Mark has also excelled in artist management. As the manager of Junior Doctor, he secured coveted music placements on popular TV shows such as Teen Nick's "Degrassi" and ABC's "Jane By Design" while skillfully negotiating synchronization and master recording licenses. Junior Doctor also secured a coveted booking for the prestigious Vans Warped Tour thanks to Mark's unparalleled industry expertise.

Most recently, Mark served as a Director of Career Services at the SAE Institute, where he utilized his extensive music industry experience to guide and mentor students pursuing careers in various fields, including music, post-production, film, television, gaming, marketing, and social media. Through close collaboration with academic leadership, he ensured that the curriculum stayed up-to-date with the constantly changing industry landscape.

Mark Trojanowski is a proud alumnus of the renowned North Texas State University, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Jazz Studies. His educational background, combined with his vast industry knowledge and hands-on experience, uniquely positions him to guide and empower students at AIMM, one of the best music schools in the country.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Trojanowski at AIMM as our Director of Career Services," said Nite Driscoll, President at AIMM. "His exceptional track record as a performer, manager, producer, and educator makes him an invaluable asset to our institution. Mark's expertise and dedication to preparing students for successful careers in the music and media industry align perfectly with AIMM's mission, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of our students."

Mark Trojanowski's appointment at AIMM marks an exciting chapter in the institution's commitment to delivering top-tier education and fostering the growth of future industry leaders. With his unrivaled industry experience, passion for mentorship, and dedication to the art of music and media, Mark will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the students at AIMM, the best music college for those seeking a music degree or music certificate.

About Atlanta Institute of Music and Media:

The Atlanta Institute of Music and Media (AIMM) is a renowned institution providing comprehensive education and training in music and media disciplines. With a faculty of industry professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, AIMM equips students with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to thrive in their chosen careers.

AIMM offers programs in music production, guitar, bass, vocals, keys, and drums, as well as online music production courses for those seeking a music production degree or music production certificate. As a top music performance school, AIMM has a proven track record of producing successful graduates who have not only received their music performance degree and music performance certificate but have also made significant contributions to the music and media industry.

