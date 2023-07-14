Quebec’s Heidi Yetman begins her term as President of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidi Yetman, former President of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT), began her two-year term as President of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) following the Annual General Meeting in Ottawa.

Yetman succeeds outgoing President Sam Hammond.

“I am truly humbled to be stepping into Sam Hammond’s shoes as President of the CTF/FCE,” says Heidi. “Sam has been an extraordinary leader and a strong voice for the Federation, and I am honoured and excited to be able to continue the incredible work. Education across this country is facing significant challenges and our Federation will have an important role to play in ensuring that quality publicly funded public education becomes a true priority. I look forward to working with this talented Executive and amazing staff team to provide the best possible representation for teachers from all provinces and territories of Canada.”

Before becoming QPAT President, Heidi was president of the Pearson Teachers’ Union in Montreal after teaching Science and Art for 23 years at the high-school level. She has served as a Vice-President of the CTF/FCE from 2018 to 2019 and again beginning in 2021 before being elected as President-Designate in July 2022. From 2021-2023, she held dual roles of Executive liaison for the CTF/FCE’s Advisory Committee on the Status of Women and Advisory Committee on French as a First Language.

In addition to various committee work, Heidi attended the Education International (EI) 2019 8th World Congress in Bangkok, Thailand where she facilitated a women’s caucus session. Her journey has also led her to moderate the 2019 AGM Women’s Caucus and a women’s panel at the CTF/FCE Women’s Symposium. In 2020, Heidi was a keynote speaker at the Manitoba Teachers’ Society Women’s Symposium.

The following newly elected CTF/FCE Vice-Presidents will join President Heidi Yetman and Executive Director Cassandra Hallett to form the Executive team:

Anne Vinet-Roy, Vice-President (Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens)

Justin Matchett, Vice-President (Nunavut Teachers’ Association)

Connie Keating, Vice-President (New Brunswick Teachers’ Association)

Karen Littlewood, Vice-President (Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation)

Jenny Regal, Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers’ Association)



In addition to the newly elected slate of Vice-Presidents, Shelley L. Morse, a member of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and a former president of the CTF/FCE, was elected as the CTF/FCE candidate for EI’s Executive Board at next year’s 10th World Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32-million educators.

