Apogee Minerals Announces Amendment to Option Agreement for the Pine Channel Property

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) (TSXV: APMI) has amended the option agreement (the “Agreement”) with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the “Optionor”) for the Pine Channel Property (or the “Property”).



Under the amended terms of the Agreement, Apogee has been granted an extension on the due date of the $50,000 cash payment and the exploration expenditures on the Property of $500,000 from June 30, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The remaining exploration expenditure amounts over the course of the option will remain the same.

In consideration of the amendment, Apogee shall issue the Optionor 150,000 common shares within three (3) business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval of this amendment. All the other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged. The shares issued shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

