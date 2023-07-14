BridgeBio to Host Investor Call to Share Topline 30-month Results from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy on July 17, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of its management team will host an investor call on Monday, July 17 at 8:00 am ET to share topline results from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical study in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).



To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .