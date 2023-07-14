Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Wildfire Response Resources To Llano County

July 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy additional state firefighting resources overnight to support local officials responding to wildfire activity in Llano County. These state resources are supporting local firefighting efforts to contain and suppress the Moore Peak Fire which has burned over 500 acres.

“I deployed additional wildfire response resources to further support local officials, emergency personnel, and firefighters as they continue to respond to the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County,” said Governor Abbott. "Hot and dry conditions caused by triple-digit heat across our state continue to increase the potential for wildfires. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and take necessary precautions to keep their families, loved ones, property, and communities safe. I thank all of our brave first responders as they selflessly protect their fellow Texans from these fires."

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, hot and dry conditions will persist across most of the state into the first part of next week, causing increased fire risk. Triple-digit temperatures and low humidity in large portions of the state will continue to pose a wildfire danger.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has deployed the following resources in support of wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: personnel; two air attack platforms; two Type 1 helicopters; three single engine airtankers; one large airtanker; and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of over 30 firefighters and 10 fire engines

The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 2 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.

Texans are encouraged to limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, make an emergency plan, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.

Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.