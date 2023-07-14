Governor Abbott Requests Federal Extension For Major Disaster Declaration Deadline For June Severe Weather

July 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday sent a letter requesting an extension of the deadline to submit a Major Disaster Declaration request from the federal government following a series of severe storms and deadly tornadoes that impacted communities across Texas last month.

“Our request to extend the initial declaration request period is due to the size of the impacted area, ongoing additional disasters in the impacted region, and the need to distinguish damages caused by the severe weather and tornadoes that repeatedly impacted the state for over a week,” reads the letter. “FEMA, the State of Texas, and local jurisdictions are working nonstop to ensure damage assessments are validated accurately and the full geographic scope of the disaster is realized.”

The Governor requested a 30-day extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which mandates that a request for a federal disaster declaration be submitted within 30 days of an incident.

Governor Abbott also encouraged local electric cooperatives to submit expenses for damage to electricity infrastructure to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Additionally, Governor Abbott urged Texans who sustained property damage to homes or businesses to continue reporting it using TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance. The survey is available in both English and Spanish by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Following the swift deployment of resources as severe weather impacted the northern half of the state in June, the Governor declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties: including Camp, Cass, Fisher, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Jones, Kent, Leon, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Panola, Shelby, Smith, Stonewall, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

This is the latest action in Texas' efforts to respond to severe storm impacts:

Read the Governor’s letter.