Division of Marine Fisheries Schedules Striped Mullet Advisory Committee Workshop

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an in-person workshop July 25-27 with the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan.

The workshop will be at the Craven Community College, Naumann Community Room within Ward Hall, 800 College Court, New Bern.

The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25; at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26; and at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.

This workshop is part of the fishery management plan process. The workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and division plan development team working together to discuss and refine the draft amendment provided by the division.

The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

The meeting will be held in-person only. It will be open to the public; however, there will not be an opportunity for public comment. The public is welcome to speak with advisory committee members and staff during breaks.

Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission later in 2023. Upon Marine Fisheries Commission approval, additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.

For more information on Draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan and a workshop agenda, go to the Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 Information Page.