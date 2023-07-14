Auditor DiZoglio Conducts Audit Tour with Local Officials in Ashby, Pepperell, and Townsend 

PEPPERELL — State Auditor Diana DiZoglio recently visited the Town of Pepperell as part of her AuditTours initiative to inform cities and towns across the Commonwealth how the State Auditor’s Office collaborates with and offers resources to municipalities. Auditor DiZoglio led this informative discussion with local officials from Ashby, Pepperell, and Townsend alongside her office’s Division of Local Mandates (DLM). State Representative Margaret Scarsdale (D-Pepperell) facilitated the discussion.

“Our office strives to help everyday working families in ways that folks may not be aware of,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “The goal of our AuditTours initiative is to get out into our communities and share information and resources to assist and empower residents. Most importantly, these discussions increase awareness of how we can support our towns and cities so that they have the tools to be their most effective advocates.”

The conversation touched upon PILOT reimbursements for municipalities hosting state-owned land; school transportation funding; local aid; and the need for greater flexibility when it comes to addressing budgetary needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with State Auditor DiZoglio and her team to understand the solutions to the crippling issue of funding for our regional schools, as well as other unfunded mandates that are breaking the budgets of small towns such as those in the First Middlesex," said Representative Scarsdale.

“It’s important to come together with local officials to discuss potential challenges they’re facing within their community and opportunities for further conversation,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “Hearing directly from cities and towns to better understand their unique struggles is imperative if we want to create meaningful change at the state level.”

Auditor DiZoglio noted that DLM walked away with important perspectives as her staff prioritizes their next round of reporting.

“Advocacy can be so much more impactful when we equip folks with the right information,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “I’m eager to incorporate their feedback as we develop our next reports while continuing our conversation as they prepare to budget for the future.”

The Auditor and her team will return to Representative Scarsdale’s district in August to meet with officials from Lunenburg, Groton, and Dunstable. The Auditor’s office looks forward to continuing its AuditTours and encourages local leaders interested in hosting the Auditor and her team to reach out by contacting auditor@sao.state.ma.us.