Immigrant’s Life Inspires Readers in New Book
Follow the Roller-Coaster Ride of the Life of Cecilio Navarro Jr.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the circumstances unexpectedly takes you out of your home country and brings you to places you have never been before - fighting against storms, challenges, and obstacles along the way, and witnessing history unfold like the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall - Well, your life is surely “one for the books” - so you should write it all down in a book.
Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. did just that. His life was one that is mesmerizing, his experience is thrilling, and his struggles were awe-inspiring. All of these experiences, now written in his biography-memoir, “Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service”.
Navarro knew he had big shoes to fill growing up in the Philippines: His father had managed to become a schoolteacher and post Exchange manager at Clark Air Force Base even though he only had a sixth-grade education.
After his father died, he had to step up his game. He drew on his faith and landed a job at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, which is a retailer located on bases worldwide. He spent thirty-nine years at the Exchange, representing employees who faced termination and even running for union president.
Navarro was one of the first Philippines Exchange employees to receive special immigrant status to come to the United States because of his exemplary work. While he had to feed a family of four on $4.25 an hour, he stayed upbeat as he chased success.
Follow Cecilio Navarro, Jr., as he shares how a job at the Exchange led him from the Philippines to the United States, to Germany at the pinnacle of his career—where he witnessed the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall.
A Cannady, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “Providential Endowment is a well-written book that honestly had me emotionally.” She says that she can strongly relate to the content in this book because she always puts family and friends at the top of her list, even before her own. “This is a very uplifting novel, and I will certainly share this with my friends and co-workers. Anyone who reads this book will definitely get something good out of it. I highly recommend it,” Cannady expresses.
“Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore channels worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube