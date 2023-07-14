Gov. Lujan Grisham appointed to the National Governors Association executive committee

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday was named to the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee (https://www.nga.org/news/press-releases/utah-governor-spencer-cox-elected-chair-of-national-governors-association-launches-disagree-better-initiative/) after a vote by her peers.

“States get more done when we work together,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of New Mexico and the nation at large in finding solutions that move all of us forward.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham will serve a one-year term which may be extended during the association’s 2024 annual summer meeting.

The other eight governors on the committee are Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah (Chair), Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado (Vice Chair), Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina.