Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,605 in the last 365 days.

Grant Opportunity Available to Increase Youth Work Experience in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (TDLWD) Workforce Services Division is supporting local efforts to increase youth employment through the Summer Youth Employment and Work Experience Program. The benefit of the SYEP is to offer a paid employment opportunity to youth paired with valuable first-hand work experience and educational learning. This program offers eight weeks of paid wages per participant, year-round.

Local community organizations and agencies will partner with TDLWD to administer the statewide youth employment initiative. The Department has announced a grant opportunity for organizations and agencies interested in increasing youth employment and bolstering the workforce for employers in the areas they serve in Tennessee.  

You just read:

Grant Opportunity Available to Increase Youth Work Experience in Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more