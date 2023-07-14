2023 to 2030, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Report: Forecasting Market Growth and Trend

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Analysis Report for the period 2023-2030, a projected CAGR of 37.46% is anticipated.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report provides insights into the latest growth and trends, focusing on areas with the highest demand, leading regions, type (Strategy Development, Strategy Execution, Commercial Due Diligence, Customer Training) and applications. It offers qualitative and quantitative information regarding the factors, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the market's growth from 2023 to 2030. The report also addresses the impact of the economic slowdown and COVID-19 on the industry.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Report highlights the following key attributes:

- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 37.46% until 2028.

- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Size Reached USD 93472.06 Million in 2021-2022.

- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market to Reach the Value of USD 630611.25 Million by the End of 2028.

- Geographical Analysis Covered are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East & Africa

- 109 Pages Report



- TOP COMPANIES/MANUFACTURERS Dominating the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market are:

Tryolabs

LeaderGPU

Mckinsey & Company

Element AI

Addo AI

Palantir

Bain Global

Google

IBM

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Report Overview:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market players, optimization of the value chain, trade regulations, recent developments, analysis of opportunities, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, expansion of the marketplace, and technological innovations.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market size was valued at USD 93472.06 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 37.46% during the forecast period, reaching USD 630611.25 million by 2028.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Product Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2023-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



Based on TYPE, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Strategy Development

Strategy Execution

Commercial Due Diligence

Customer Training

Based on applications, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Technology Consulting

Management Consulting



Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market?

2. What is the demand of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market?

3. What is the year over year growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market?

4. What is the production and production value of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market?

5. Who are the key producers in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market?

6. What are the growth factors driving the market demand?



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Dynamics:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by several key factors. These dynamics are shaping the industry and creating opportunities for innovation and expansion:

Technological Advancements: Rapid progress in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and blockchain is revolutionizing the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consultings can leverage these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize supply chain processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Evolving Customer Expectations: Customers now expect transparency, real-time tracking, and streamlined logistics operations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consultings are using technology to offer end-to-end visibility, efficient operations, and seamless integration, meeting the ever-changing demands of customers.



Assessing the Impact of Covid-19:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting market. While initially disrupting supply chains and leading to a decline in trade volumes, it also accelerated the adoption of digital solutions and underscored the importance of resilient and agile logistics operations. Market players swiftly adapted to the changing landscape by implementing remote working solutions, contactless delivery options, and leveraging digital platforms for seamless coordination and visibility.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2030



Detailed TOC of 2023-2030 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Professional Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation (Competitor Landscape, Type, Application, and Geography)

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Forecast (2023-2030)

8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

