CHRISTIAN ALICEA GETS REAL IN A CONVERSATION WITH HIS PARENTS IN NEW MUSIC VIDEO “BENDICIÓN MAME Y PAPE”

The Evil eye stands no chance against the mighty force of 'la bendicion' or blessing bestowed upon Christian Alicea by his parents. This sacred and potent expression within Latin culture symbolizes profound love and unwavering protection. Today, he unveils a new music video for his track "Bendición Mame y Pape," fearlessly delving into firsthand experiences of being confronted with deceitful smiles and covert enmity.

"Bendición Mame y Pape" originally emerged as a standout piece on Christian Alicea's debut album, "Yo," resonating deeply within him. As you come across the album's captivating melodies, track 8 strikes with sheer intensity as he deviates from his salsa roots, embracing the power of rap to proclaim his resilience against negativity. He champions the notion that it's far superior to stand alone than be accompanied by toxic companions.

Complementing the raw and commanding composition, the official music video immerses us in the intimacy of Christian's childhood living room. Opening with a heartfelt voicemail from his father and closing with a tender message from his mother, we bear witness to their private exchange while Christian pours out his soul, recounting his solitary journey. The two pillars of his life provide solace, expressing their profound pride in his accomplishments and, naturally, bestowing upon him their cherished bendicion.

Since the monumental success of his album "Yo," Christian Alicea's ascent up the music charts shows no signs of abating. This week, the album's focal track, "Aroma," reigns at #15 on the “Tropical Latin” Billboard chart, while the "Sube Tela Remix" featuring Rafa Pabón and Tonny Tun Tun gains fervent adoration as a new fan favorite, trending relentlessly. As Christian Alicea readies himself for thrilling ventures on the horizon, he proudly anticipates his attendance at the prestigious Premios Juventud, set to take place in Puerto Rico next week.



