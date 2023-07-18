CDG Announces 2023 Digital Counties Survey Winners

The Center for Digital Government survey commends counties that deploy innovative technology practices for more efficient and responsive government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) have announced the winners of the 20th Anniversary Digital Counties Survey . The survey, developed in partnership with NACo and conducted by CDG, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; provide data analytics to allow decisions based on performance and outcomes; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.“This year’s survey results highlight how counties continue to use digital tools to respond to top priorities by providing comprehensive access to services, expanding opportunities for economic development, and ensuring the ability to be resilient in the face of unexpected crisis,” said Todd Sander, vice-president, CDG. “The Center for Digital Government is excited to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners for their accomplishments and continuing efforts to use technology to make government better.”“Counties are using technology to pursue bold, cutting-edge approaches to serving our residents,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Whether improving disaster resiliency, enhancing transportation, or exploring the potential of artificial intelligence, counties are leveraging technology to achieve local priorities. We applaud the Digital Counties Survey winners for deploying technological solutions that improve our residents’ quality of life.”This year’s first-place winners include:• Fairfax County, Va. (1,000,000 or more population category):Fairfax County's Department of IT (DIT) has aligned their strategic plan and county leadership priorities. To support the County’s priorities, DIT developed the countywide "Data Analytics Framework" so that consistent, repeatable data analytics allow data-driven decisions for business processes and service delivery - and help to ensure they are made in a more equitable, agile, and responsive manner.• Prince George’s County, Md. (500,000 – 999,999 population category):Prince George's County is committed to using technology to provide innovative, accessible, safe, accountable, and equitable government services. Accomplishments this year include establishing the executive-level cybersecurity officer organization, an open data system for visualization and tracking performance with analytics county-wide, a new 3-1-1 CRM platform, a digital signature platform and policy, and development of elections management apps.• Prince William County, Va. (250,000-499,999 population category):Prince William County’s Department of IT (DoIT) provides technology services that enable the County's seven strategic goals. For example, to support the “Safe & Secure Community” goal, DoIT provides communications, applications, facilities, data, and mobile technologies that improve response times for emergency responders. And the best technologies are at the County's fingertips such as resilient and redundant facilities, body worn cameras, in-vehicle rugged mobile technology, and location-based services.• Arlington County, Va. (150,000-249,999 population category):Arlington County’s Department of Technology Services (DTS) has a culture of innovation that aligns DTS investments with the goals of cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency. Working with County departments DTS developed a Privacy Impact Assessment and Risk Mitigation Plan template and completed 19 privacy impact assessments. In addition, Arlington is using AI and Machine Learning to enhance customers’ experiences via “AVA”, Arlington's Virtual Assistant, “Bozbot” the chatbot support for walk-ins and call centers and is using chatbots for multiple departments countywide.• Calvert County, Md. (up to 150,000 population category):Calvert County has implemented a range of cutting-edge technologies, including a new HR/ERP system, tools to analyze real-time data for constituent feedback and sentiment, and ChatGPT. Calvert County has implemented a range of cutting-edge technologies, including a new HR/ERP system, tools to analyze real-time data for constituent feedback and sentiment, and ChatGPT. After a security assessment was done and usage guidelines were put into place, ChatGPT was integrated into business processes, such as drafting proclamations and correcting code. Employees can complete up to 85 percent of certain tasks within 10 seconds. The county also has a comprehensive workforce planning strategy resulting in a high rate of retention which includes ongoing training in innovative technologies. Read the article on the top 10 winners who are being honored at a special awards event during the National Association of Counties annual conference on July 21 in Travis County, Texas.About the Center for Digital Government:The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.About NACo:The National Association of Counties ( http://www.naco.org ) strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.For NACo questions, contact Nicole Weissman, Director of Strategic Communications: 202-942-4278 or nweissman@naco.org.