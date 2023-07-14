[Latest] Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 96.7 Billion by 2032 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Water Treatment Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 58.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 96.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Ecolab Inc., Pentair plc, Xylem Inc., A. O. Smith Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), 3M Company, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Process Equipment, Mud Treatment, Filtration Systems and Media, Disinfection, Diversions and Screens, Meters, Membranes, Others), By End-use Industry (Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, Municipal Water Treatment Equipment), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Water Treatment Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 58.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 62 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 96.7 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=24993

Water Treatment Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Stringent government regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to ensure water quality and safety. These regulations require industries and municipalities to adopt advanced water treatment technologies and equipment to meet the required standards. Compliance with these regulations is driving the adoption of water treatment equipment.

Increasing industrial activities: Industrial sectors such as manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals require large volumes of water for their processes. As these industries expand, the demand for water treatment equipment also increases to ensure the availability of high-quality water for their operations. It removes impurities, chemicals, and contaminants from industrial wastewater, making it suitable for reuse or safe discharge.

Climate change and water stress: Climate change has resulted in unpredictable weather patterns, including droughts and floods, affecting the availability and quality of water sources. Additionally, regions facing water stress and scarcity are adopting water treatment equipment to maximize the utilization of limited water resources. These factors are driving market growth as governments and organizations seek sustainable water management solutions.

Increasing investment in water infrastructure: Governments and private entities are investing heavily in upgrading and expanding water infrastructure to meet the growing water demand. The installation of advanced water treatment equipment is integral to these projects, further propelling the market growth.

Rising awareness about environmental impact: Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices have gained significant attention globally. Water treatment equipment plays a crucial role in minimizing the environmental impact of industrial and municipal activities by treating wastewater before it is released into natural water bodies. Increasing awareness about environmental conservation is driving the adoption of water treatment equipment to ensure responsible water management.

These disruptions have resulted in delays in production, delivery, and installation of water treatment equipment. Many industries and municipalities faced financial constraints during the pandemic, leading to reduced capital expenditure budgets.

As a result, some projects related to the installation or upgrade of water treatment equipment may have been postponed or cancelled. The uncertain economic environment and prioritization of other urgent needs contributed to the decline in investment in water treatment equipment.

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=24993

Water Treatment Equipment Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Ecolab Inc. and Microsoft Corporation (2020): Ecolab Inc., a global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies, entered into a partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The collaboration aimed to leverage Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies to enhance Ecolab’s water management offerings. The partnership focused on developing solutions that provide real-time insights, predictive analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities to improve water efficiency and sustainability.

Acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies by SUEZ SA (2017): Although this acquisition falls slightly outside the specified timeframe, it is significant for the water treatment equipment market. In 2017, SUEZ SA acquired GE Water & Process Technologies from General Electric Company. This acquisition strengthened SUEZ’s position as a global leader in water treatment solutions, expanding its portfolio and geographic reach.

Acquisition of Aquatech International Corporation by DuPont (2019): In 2019, DuPont, a global science and engineering company, acquired Aquatech International Corporation. Aquatech was a leading provider of water purification technologies and specialized wastewater treatment solutions. This acquisition enabled DuPont to enhance its water treatment capabilities and expand its offerings to industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing.





(A free sample of the Water Treatment Equipment report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Water Treatment Equipment report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @

https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 62 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 96.7 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 58.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, End-use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Water Treatment Equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Water Treatment Equipment market forward?

What are the Water Treatment Equipment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Water Treatment Equipment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Water Treatment Equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors





Water Treatment Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Water Treatment Equipment Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disrupted supply chains: The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of water treatment equipment. Restrictions on international trade, lockdown measures, and reduced workforce availability led to delays in the delivery of equipment components and hindered the overall supply chain, impacting the market.

Temporary decline in demand: During the initial phases of the pandemic, several industries, including manufacturing and hospitality, faced closures and reduced operations. This resulted in a temporary decline in the demand for water treatment equipment, as industrial activities and construction projects were put on hold. The uncertain economic conditions and financial constraints further affected the market’s growth during this period.

Resumed industrial activities: As economies gradually reopen and recover from the pandemic, industrial activities are resuming, leading to an increased demand for water treatment equipment. Industries are investing in improving their water treatment infrastructure to ensure the safety and quality of their operations, contributing to the market’s recovery.

Growing emphasis on water safety: The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of water safety and hygiene. There is a renewed focus on implementing robust water treatment measures to ensure the availability of clean and safe water for drinking, sanitation, and hygiene purposes. This emphasis on water safety is driving the demand for water treatment equipment, aiding the market’s recovery.

Adoption of remote monitoring and automation: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and automation technologies in the water treatment sector. These technologies allow for remote monitoring of water treatment processes, predictive maintenance, and enhanced operational efficiency. The integration of such technologies in water treatment equipment helps streamline operations and reduce dependency on physical presence, aiding in the market’s recovery.

Investments in infrastructure development: Governments and organizations are increasing investments in infrastructure development, including water treatment plants, pipelines, and distribution networks, as part of post-pandemic recovery plans. These infrastructure projects drive the demand for water treatment equipment, creating opportunities for market growth as the industry recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Water Treatment Equipment Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Process Equipment, Mud Treatment, Filtration Systems and Media, Disinfection, Diversions and Screens, Meters, Membranes, Others), By End-use Industry (Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, Municipal Water Treatment Equipment), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

List of the prominent players in the Water Treatment Equipment Market:

Veolia Environnement SA

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Ecolab Inc.

Pentair plc

Xylem Inc.

O. Smith Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

3M Company

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Others

Buy this Premium Water Treatment Equipment Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Water Treatment Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a significant trend observed in the water treatment equipment market is the increasing emphasis on water conservation and sustainability. This region has witnessed a growing focus on advanced water treatment technologies like membrane filtration and disinfection systems. Additionally, the adoption of smart water management solutions has gained traction for efficient water resource management. Key market players dominating North America include Pentair plc, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, 3M Company, and Ecolab Inc. These companies offer a comprehensive range of water treatment equipment and solutions, utilizing their expertise and technological advancements to cater to the diverse needs of the region.

Europe: In Europe, one notable trend in the water treatment equipment market is the increasing implementation of strict regulations and standards for water quality and environmental protection. This drives the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies, such as UV disinfection, ozone systems, and biological treatment solutions, to meet stringent compliance requirements. Some of the dominating market players in Europe include Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and A. O. Smith Corporation.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a key trend in the water treatment equipment market is the rapid industrialization and urbanization, which drives the demand for water treatment solutions across various industries and municipalities. Additionally, there is a growing focus on water reuse and recycling to combat water scarcity, leading to increased adoption of advanced treatment technologies and decentralized systems. Some of the dominating market players in the Asia-Pacific region include Pentair plc, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Hitachi, Ltd.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): A prominent trend in the LAMEA region’s water treatment equipment market is an increased emphasis on desalination technologies, particularly in dry and water-stressed regions. To solve the constraints of limited freshwater supplies and to provide a sustainable water supply, desalination plants and technology are being used. Some of the dominating market players in the LAMEA region include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., A. O. Smith Corporation, and GE Water & Process Technologies. These companies bring their expertise and technology to address the unique water treatment needs of the LAMEA region, contributing to the market’s growth and development.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Alkaline Water Purifier Market : Alkaline Water Purifier Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Mounting Type (Wall Mounted, Countertop, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Water Chillers Market : Water Chillers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Absorption Chiller, Reciprocating Chiller, Screw Chiller, Scroll Chiller, Centrifugal Chiller, Others), By End User Industry (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Plastics and Rubber, Healthcare, Others), By Capacity (0-100 kW, 101-350 kW, 351-700 kW, >700 kW), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Water Treatment Systems Market : Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Installation (Point of use (PoU), Point of Entry (PoE)), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis Systems, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Filtration Methods, Water Softeners, Others), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Sparkling Water Market : Sparkling Water Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water, Caffeinated Sparkling Water), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Water Recycle and Reuse Market : Water Recycle and Reuse Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies, Membrane Filtration Technologies, Conventional Treatment and Recycling Techniques), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Process Equipment

Mud Treatment

Filtration Systems and Media

Disinfection

Diversions and Screens

Meters

Membranes

Others

By End-use Industry

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment

Municipal Water Treatment Equipment

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Water Treatment Equipment Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Water Treatment Equipment Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Water Treatment Equipment Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Water Treatment Equipment Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Water Treatment Equipment Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Water Treatment Equipment Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Water Treatment Equipment Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Water Treatment Equipment Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Water Treatment Equipment Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Water Treatment Equipment Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Water Treatment Equipment Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

Reasons to Purchase Water Treatment Equipment Market Report

Water Treatment Equipment Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Water Treatment Equipment Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Water Treatment Equipment Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Water Treatment Equipment market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Water Treatment Equipment Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Water Treatment Equipment market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Water Treatment Equipment market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Water Treatment Equipment market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Water Treatment Equipment industry.

Managers in the Water Treatment Equipment sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Water Treatment Equipment market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Water Treatment Equipment products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Water Treatment Equipment Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/