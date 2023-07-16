U.S. Cheese Market to Show Exponential Growth by 2027 | Worldwide Value $45.49 Billion

U.S. Cheese Market

The U.S. cheese market generated $34.39 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $45.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in demand for protein rich food drives the growth of the U.S. cheese market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios. Surge in demand for protein rich food and growing number of quick service restaurants drive the growth of the U.S. cheese market. However, surging obesity rate restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing consumption of fast food products due to fast paced life style is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Associated Milk Products Inc., Arla Foods, Bletsoe Cheese, The Bel Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V, Fonterra Co-operative Food, Lactalis Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc, and Old Fashioned Cheese Inc.

Covid-19 scenario:

Bioactive protein of cheese helps improves the immune resistance of the body required to fight the novel corona virus. Due to this factor the demand for cheese has been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

In addition, the change in eating habits of the consumers as they now prefer eating nutritious food, to boost the immune system have further increased the demand for cheese during the pandemic.

However, the disruption in economic activities and closure of non-essential commercial establishments like restaurants, hotels, sweet shops, and bakeries declined the demand.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. cheese market based on type and distribution channel.

Based on type, the cheddar segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the mascarpone segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the club segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.