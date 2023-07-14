Lynch Carpenter LLP Fights for 11 Million Affected by HCA Healthcare Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 10, 2023, HCA Healthcare announced that it suffered a cybersecurity attack that impacted the personal information of approximately 11 million patients. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes: patient names, cities, states, zip codes, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, service dates, and locations of next appointment.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against HCA Healthcare related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient of HCA Healthcare, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from HCA Healthcare that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

