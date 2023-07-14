Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,266 in the last 365 days.

Lynch Carpenter LLP Fights for 11 Million Affected by HCA Healthcare Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 10, 2023, HCA Healthcare announced that it suffered a cybersecurity attack that impacted the personal information of approximately 11 million patients. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes: patient names, cities, states, zip codes, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, service dates, and locations of next appointment.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against HCA Healthcare related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient of HCA Healthcare, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from HCA Healthcare that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.


CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 387-7002
EMAIL jennifer@flyingscooterproductions.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lynch Carpenter LLP Fights for 11 Million Affected by HCA Healthcare Data Breach

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more