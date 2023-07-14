ZoomMed: Full Revocation of Cease Trade Order

/EIN News/ -- BROSSARD, Quebec, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomMed Inc. (“ZoomMed” or the “Corporation”) (NEX: ZMD) is pleased to announce the full revocation as of today of the cease trade order which was issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission on October 5, 2018 pursuant to which all trading in the securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, had to cease until the order is revoked (the “CTO”). The CTO was issued following the Corporation’s failure to file, within the required time in accordance with securities law, its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and certification of annual filings for its financial year ended May 31, 2018. This revocation follows the filing by ZoomMed of all periodic continuous disclosure documents provided by the legislation.



Pursuant to Policy Statement 11-207 Respecting Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, ZoomMed will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 25, 2023.

For further information on ZoomMed, please contact Mr. Yves Marmet, President and Chief Executive Officer at info@zoommed.com or visit our Web Site; www.zoommed.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and the reader is cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual developments and results may differ materially from those in such "forward-looking statements".