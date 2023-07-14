Acme United to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 21, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784 (international callers dial 1-201-689-8560), conference ID: 13739222.

Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com