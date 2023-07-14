Calcium Gluconate Market Set to Reach Astounding US$ 132,948.4 Million by 2033 Fueled by Growing Calcium Supplementation Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global calcium gluconate market is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of calcium deficiency worldwide, with over 3.5 million individuals at risk. Hypocalcemia is associated with various medical conditions, from mild symptoms to severe and chronic ailments, driving the market's expansion and increasing its share.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calcium Gluconate Market is a segment of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry that focuses on producing and distributing calcium gluconate products. Calcium gluconate is a mineral supplement containing calcium, an essential nutrient for the human body.



Calcium gluconate is commonly used to treat calcium deficiency, particularly in individuals with osteoporosis, rickets, or hypocalcemia. It is also utilized in the medical field to manage various conditions, including cardiac arrest, hyperkalemia, and calcium channel blocker toxicity. Furthermore, it is used in food and beverage fortification to enhance calcium content.

The calcium gluconate market is expected to grow at a faster rate of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033, compared to the 2.5% witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This considerable increase in CAGR shows an accelerated growth rate, suggesting higher demand for calcium gluconate products and market expansion. The predicted market value of US$ 132,948.4 million in 2033, compared to US$ 95,613.1 million in 2023, demonstrates the calcium gluconate market's significant growth potential and exciting possibilities during the forecast period.

Get industry experts' overview of the market to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1275

The calcium gluconate market is expanding rapidly due to a variety of causes. The mineral supplement calcium gluconate is frequently used in healthcare and food. It is most commonly used to treat calcium insufficiency and as a supplement during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Furthermore, calcium gluconate prevents and cures disorders such as osteoporosis and hypocalcemia. The increased understanding of the importance of calcium in bone health and general well-being is propelling market expansion.

Several factors may limit the growth of the calcium gluconate market. One such element is the availability of alternative calcium supplements like calcium carbonate and calcium citrate. These alternatives provide comparable advantages and may threaten the expansion of the calcium gluconate market.

The risk of negative effects associated with high calcium consumption, such as kidney stones and gastrointestinal problems, may restrict the use of calcium gluconate. Producers must educate customers on optimum doses and potential hazards to guarantee the safe use of calcium gluconate products. Despite these obstacles, the calcium gluconate industry offers several prospects. The growing senior population and rising demand for nutritional supplements in emerging countries provide a favorable market environment. Furthermore, incorporating calcium gluconate in fortified food and beverage items opens up new business opportunities.

The growing awareness of calcium insufficiency and its related health advantages drives the calcium gluconate market. However, the availability of alternative supplements and the risk of adverse effects pose difficulties. Nonetheless, prospects for market expansion remain in emerging regions and the introduction of calcium gluconate in fortified goods.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Gluconate Market:

In the U nited S tates , Calcium Gluconate Market is growing at a CAGR of 30.2% in 2022 during the forecast of 2022 in the global market.

is growing at a CAGR of 30.2% in 2022 during the forecast of 2022 in the global market. United Kingdom is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033 , exhibiting promising potential opportunities.

is predicted to increase at a , exhibiting promising potential opportunities. The Calcium Gluconate Market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033 , indicating favorable market circumstances.

, indicating favorable market circumstances. In 2033, Australia's Calcium Gluconate Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3%, exhibiting stable growth potential.

exhibiting stable growth potential. Japan's market has a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% as per the forecast for 2022 in the global market.



Ask our industry experts to access a comprehensive market share analysis of top key players! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1275

Top Company Benchmarking the Calcium Gluconate Market

Aaron Industries Inc. American Biorganic AKZO Nobel Chemicals Inc Coyne Chemical Mil-Spec Industries Corporation Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Glucona America Inc PMP Fermentation Products Inc Noah Technologies Corporation Westco Chemicals Inc Mallinckrodt Inc.

These organizations are actively engaged in R&D operations, product innovation, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market position. To meet the increased global demand for calcium gluconate, they are extending their product ranges, increasing manufacturing capacity, and upgrading distribution networks.

Recent Developments:

Akzo Nobel is a market leader in calcium gluconate. The firm prioritizes product innovation and provides diverse calcium gluconate solutions for various industries, including medicines, food & drinks, and personal care.

Anil Bioplus is a company that manufactures and sells calcium gluconate. To suit the expectations of the healthcare business, the firm emphasizes quality control and provides high-quality calcium gluconate products.

Seize this Opportunity for Detailed Market Intel: Purchase Now to Access Comprehensive Segmented Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1275

Key Segments of the Calcium Gluconate Market

By Grade:

Pharmaceutical

Food

By Form:

Powder

Gum

Liquid



By Application:

Oral Liquid

Pharmaceutical

Tablets

Food Additive Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverage



By End Use:

Bulking Agent

Emulsifier

Thickening Agent



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe



Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain.

Calcium Propionate Market Size: The global calcium propionate market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 328 Million in 2022. From 2022-2032, the market is expected to procure US$ 498 Million while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Calcium Citrate Malate Market Share: Calcium Citrate Malate Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; Calcium Citrate Malate Market forecast 2017 to 2027 by future market insights.

Calcium Phosphate Market Trends: According to Future Market Insights research, the Calcium Phosphate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the projected period.

Calcium Supplements Market Demand: The global calcium supplements market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 8.01 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2022 to 2032.

Sodium, Potassium, and Calcium Salts Market Value: According to the research of Future Market Insights, the market for Sodium, Potassium, and Calcium Salts is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecasted period.

Food Grade Calcium Hydroxide Market Sales: The Food Grade Calcium Hydroxide Market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2033.

Dietary Supplements Market Analysis: The global dietary supplements market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 163.12 Billion by 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032.

Probiotic Supplements Market Overview: The probiotic supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,078.1 million in 2023. It is anticipated to reach US$ 23,977.9 million in 2033.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Scope: The global digestive health supplements market size is estimated to reach US$ 17,160 million in 2023. With demand expanding at a 6% CAGR, the market size is projected to reach US$ 29,648.6 million over the forecast period.

Protein Supplements Market Value: The global protein supplements market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 27.78 Billion in 2023.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs