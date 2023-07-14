Therapeutic Residential Teen Program, Shepherd’s Hill Academy, Announces Three-Year CARF Accreditation
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a Christ-centered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering therapeutic services to teens in crisis, located in Martin, GA.
The Georgia-based rehabilitation program officially achieved accreditation this month, marking a milestone for the teen-focused organization.
With this significant milestone, SHA solidifies its position as a trusted and reliable option for families in need of behavioral mental health needs.”MARTIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based Shepherd’s Hill Academy, a national nature-based rehabilitation program for teens, has just announced its recent three-year accreditation by CARF International, an independent, non-profit organization that is focused on recognizing health and human service providers for its Residential Treatment (Children and Adolescents) Program.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.
“We are proud to have received the esteemed CARF accreditation. This success is only made possible by a leadership team who was unified on a common commitment to bring help and healing to families in need,” stated Joshua Wallace, COO of Shepherd’s Hill Academy. “With this significant milestone, SHA solidifies its position as a trusted and reliable option for families in need of behavioral mental health needs.”
CARF accreditation signifies that Shepherd’s Hill Academy has successfully undergone a rigorous evaluation process and has accurately demonstrated “accountability and conformance to internationally accepted standards that promote excellence in your services”, as stated on the CARF website.
SHA’s holistic approach to therapeutic care brings academics and effective programming into a nature-based outdoor environment. With the recent CARF accreditation, more families will be able to find Shepherd’s Hill and connect their teens with the organization’s highly effective rehabilitation services, said Wallace.
“Our hope is to exude a place of hope and healing in every way possible and by being recognized by CARF, parents and caregivers can see first hand that our reputation and standards have been verified by a third party, independent, trustworthy entity,” he said.
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a national CARF-Accredited residential therapeutic nature-based program for teens, aged 12 to 17. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill Academy sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care within a device-free environment. The organization, which features a fully accredited academy, offers teens a robust healing experience that includes equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once-a-month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more. For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your teenager, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
ABOUT CARF
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.
