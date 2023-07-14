Automotive 48 Volt Battery Market Increasing Power Requirements in Modern Vehicles Propel 2032

The market for automotive 48-volt batteries is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a projected value of USD 12.02 billion by 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive 48 Volt Battery market research report forecast to 2032 has been recently published by Reports and Data to help user understand the current market scenario. The information you provided is consistent with the current trends in the automotive industry. The market for automotive 48-volt batteries is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a projected value of USD 12.02 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by various factors, including rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government emission control rules, and the shift towards electrified vehicles.

The use of 48-volt batteries in automobiles offers several advantages that contribute to fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. By incorporating these batteries, automotive manufacturers can improve fuel economy through technologies like mild hybrid systems, which utilize the electric power provided by the 48-volt battery to support the internal combustion engine. This combination of electric and combustion power can result in better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Furthermore, governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations on vehicle emissions to combat air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulations are pushing automotive manufacturers to adopt cleaner and more efficient technologies, including the use of 48-volt batteries. By incorporating these batteries into their vehicles, manufacturers can meet the emission control requirements while delivering improved fuel efficiency.

As consumers become more environmentally conscious and seek vehicles with better fuel efficiency, the market for fuel-efficient cars is expanding. The demand for vehicles equipped with 48-volt batteries is expected to grow in response to these consumer preferences. Additionally, the regulatory landscape is encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies, further driving the demand for 48-volt batteries in the automotive industry.

The demand for 48-volt batteries is indeed expanding due to several factors, including the increasing need for safety and convenience features in automobiles. Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), such as collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems, rely on the power provided by these batteries. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of these cutting-edge safety features, the demand for them continues to rise.

In addition, the popularity of connected and driverless automobiles is also driving the need for 48-volt batteries. The advanced technologies used in these vehicles, such as sensors, cameras, and computers, require a significant amount of electricity to operate effectively. The 48-volt battery is an ideal option for these automobiles because it can provide sufficient power to run these systems without unnecessarily increasing the weight of the vehicle.

Overall, the expansion of safety features and the increasing adoption of connected and autonomous technologies in automobiles have contributed to the growing demand for 48-volt batteries. These batteries offer a balance between power and weight, making them a suitable choice for powering the advanced systems found in modern vehicles.

some leading companies operating in the global Automotive 48 Volt Battery market.

Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Valeo SA, Bosch GmbH, ABB Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd, Clarios , East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The global market is further segmented into type and application:

By Battery Type Outlook

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Nickel-metal Hydride

Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

