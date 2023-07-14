Shotcrete Industry Huge Growth in North America | North America Shotcrete Market Statistics: 2023-2031

North America Shotcrete Market Statistics – 2031

Leading key players of North America shotcrete market include BASF, Blastcrete Equipment, HEIDEL BERGCEMENT, KPM Industries, LKAB Berg & Betong, MAPEI SPA, etc.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, North America Shotcrete market is anticipated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, and registering at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research provides detailed segmentation of the North America shotcrete industry based on technique, system, equipment, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Based on region, U.S. held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-third of the North America shotcrete market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Mexico region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on equipment, the General Equipment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the special equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on system, the robotic spraying segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the manual segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technique, the wet mix segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the North America shotcrete market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dry mix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players of the North America shotcrete market analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Blastcrete Equipment, LLC., HEIDEL BERGCEMENT, KPM Industries Ltd, LKAB Berg & Betong, MAPEI SPA, REED Shotcrete Equipment, RFI Construction Products, Structural Shotcrete Systems, Inc., and Western Shotcrete Equipment.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the North America shotcrete market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

