Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) Market GOS Increasing the Yield of Health-Related Short-Chain Fatty Acids by 2032

Reports And Data

Rising demand for GOS in end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage (F&B), and others, is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

The global Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market size was USD 1.02 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global for Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market had a valuation of USD 1.02 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for GOS in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage (F&B), and others is a key driving factor for the growth of market revenue. Galacto oligosaccharide, which is a combination of galactose and glucose molecules, is primarily found in lactose present in cow's milk, as well as certain root vegetables and beans. Galacto oligosaccharide remains undigested and promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria while facilitating bowel movement.

GOS plays a crucial role in enhancing the production of health-related Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), stimulating the differentiation and proliferation of colonic epithelial cells, aiding energy transduction in colonocytes, and influencing lipid and carbohydrate metabolism. It also helps reduce the number of potentially harmful bacteria and supports normal intestinal function. Numerous studies have shown that GOS effectively promotes the growth of bifidobacteria when incorporated into a high-fat diet.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1342

Top Companies:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Ingredion, Kerry Group plc., First Milk Limited, Taiwan Fructose Co., Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Kowa Europe GmbH., Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., SAMYANG OPTICS

Major Driving Factors of Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) Market

• Growing Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients: Galacto-oligosaccharides are considered prebiotic ingredients that promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. As people become more aware of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being, there is a rising demand for prebiotic ingredients like GOS.

• Increasing Health Consciousness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking functional food and beverage products that offer added health benefits. GOS is known for its potential health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and improved calcium absorption, among others. This increasing demand for functional food products is driving the growth of the GOS market.

• Rising Infant Formula Consumption: Galacto-oligosaccharides are commonly added to infant formulas as they mimic the prebiotic properties of human breast milk. With the growing global population and increasing awareness about the importance of infant nutrition, the demand for infant formula with added GOS is on the rise.

• Growing Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance: Lactose intolerance is a common condition where individuals have difficulty digesting lactose, the sugar found in milk and dairy products. GOS is a suitable alternative for people with lactose intolerance, as it can be easily digested and does not cause digestive discomfort. The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance is driving the demand for GOS as an ingredient in various lactose-free and dairy-free products.

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/galacto-oligosaccharide-gos-market

This report analyzes the Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquid

• Softgels

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• Dairy Product

• Food Supplements

• Beverages

• Infant Formulas

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1342

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Browse More Related Links

Organic Soaps Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-soaps-market

Organic Wine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-wine-market

Organic Yogurt Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-yogurt-market

Outdoor Furniture Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/outdoor-furniture-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.