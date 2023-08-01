Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,470 in the last 365 days.

WhosHere Is Implementing Technologies to Enhance User Safety and Privacy

User privacy has always been our top priority We want our community to get the best experience without sacrificing privacy.”
— Bryant Harris

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WhosHere, the renowned location-based social networking and dating app, will add additional security layers to the app to enhance user safety and privacy. “User safety and privacy will be the core focus of our team in the second half of 2023,” Bryant Harris, CEO of WhosHere Inc., announced earlier this month.

WhosHere plans to leverage the latest technologies, including AI, to develop new safety features and strengthen verification processes that ensure profile authenticity and can help foster a trustworthy community.

WhosHere is committed to safeguarding user data and protecting privacy by partnering with an undisclosed company specializing in data protection. This collaboration will provide WhosHere access to up-to-date encryption and anonymization techniques.

While the implementation is underway, WhosHere remains committed to maintaining transparency and informing its users. Regular updates to privacy policies and terms of service will reflect the progress made in protecting user data.

As WhosHere continues its efforts, users can look forward to an enhanced experience. “User privacy has always been our top priority,” Bryant Harris said. “We want our community to get the best experience without sacrificing privacy.”

Download WhosHere:

Google Play Store
App Store
Huawei App Gallery

Bryant Harris
WhosHere Inc.
email us here

You just read:

WhosHere Is Implementing Technologies to Enhance User Safety and Privacy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more