Global WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 8.70% from 2023- 2031
Global WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2023- 2031 – A Report by Absolute Market InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WD-40 Aerosol Spray is a trusted product that has been providing effective solutions for lubrication, protection, and maintenance for over six decades. This versatile product is known for its ability to penetrate and loosen rusted parts, displace moisture, lubricate mechanisms, and protect surfaces from corrosion. WD-40 Aerosol Spray is a multi-purpose product developed by the Rocket Chemical Company in 1953. The primary purpose of WD-40 Aerosol Spray is lubrication. Its powerful formula allows it to penetrate tight spaces, loosening rusted bolts, nuts, and hinges. It also acts as a solvent, breaking down adhesive residue and freeing sticky mechanisms. Additionally, WD-40 aerosol spray displaces moisture, making it an excellent choice for protecting electrical systems from water damage. Over the years the aerosol spray has gained huge popularity in household applications as it is used in over 80% of American households as well as industrial sectors. One of the product's advantages is its adaptability, tests have shown that it can also be used to remove corroded nuts and bolts, and defrost frozen door locks and handles in addition to enhancing household equipments. More than 160 nations throughout the world sell WD-40 through mass merchandisers, hardware stores, home improvement shops, warehouse club stores, car dealerships, and industrial distributors and suppliers. In terms of revenue the United States WD-40 aerosol spray market was worth US$ 287.52 Mn in 2022, projected to witness CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031).
Rise in Demand for WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market Across Automotive Industry
In the automotive sector, WD-40 multi-use aerosol sprays are widely utilised to remove extra moisture from flooded engines in everything from tractors to vehicles to lawn mowers. They are highly being used to remove stubborn automotive grease and dirt without damaging the paint of the car. Moreover moving components including hinges, wheels, rollers, chains, and gears are lubricated by WD-40. This spray is highly used for various automotive equipments as it guards against corrosion and rust. It pierces to release corroded parts including nuts, bolts, valves, and locks that are locked in place. It takes paint, rust, and adhesives off surfaces swiftly. It removes moisture to repair water-damaged machinery including power tools, spark plugs, and engines.
Global WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market Competitive Insights
The competitors of WD-40 aerosol spray market have pursued growth through product diversification, targeted marketing, technological innovations, market expansion, and industry collaborations. Recently launched WD-40 Trigger Pro is the newest, most inventive delivery method in the WD-40 product family. It has an ergonomic, easy-to-hold can with a multi-action nozzle that lets users spray WD-40 as a broad spray or stream without spilling or leaking. A few drops at a time for drilling and cutting, or more for spraying down broad surface areas, the trigger format of WD-40's on-the-job adaptability design allows users greater control. Due to its structure and recyclable steel packaging, the product is very simple to discard. Thus with various innovations in the sprays there has been a huge demand for them across various industries.
Global WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market Competitors
Pidilite Industries Limited
WD-40 Company
Other Market Participants
Global WD-40 Aerosol Spray Market Segmentation
o By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Retail Stores
Industrial distributors
Automotive stores
Hardware stores
Others
o By Application
Automobiles
Cars
Bikes
Cycles
Others
Household
Iron Surfaces
Others
o By Usage
Multipurpose Spray
Multi-surface Applicability
Rust Remover and Prevention
Lubrication
Stain Remover
Anti-moisture Agent
Others
o By Geography
North America
• U.S
• Canada
• Mexico
• Rest of North America
Europe
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Germany
• Italy
• Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
• Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• New Zealand
• Australia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Egypt
• Kuwait
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
