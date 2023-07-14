Flash News: OKX Wallet and Kommunitas Launch KOM Token Trading Competition

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 14, 2023.



OKX Wallet and Kommunitas Launch KOM Token Trading Competition



OKX Wallet has partnered with Kommunitas, a decentralized crowdfunding ecosystem for Web3 projects, to launch a trading competition that gives users the chance to win a share of 4,151,000 KOM tokens. The competition will run from July 14 at 9:00 (UTC) to July 21 at 9:00 (UTC).

To enter the competition, users will need to trade KOM on the Arbitrum network via OKX Wallet - DEX. The competition's rewards will be distributed as follows:

Trading volume Number of winners Rewards per winner ≥ 1,000 USDT 5 Top Traders 280,000 KOM 1,000 USDT > Trade ≥ 500 USDT 10 Top Traders 135,000 KOM 500 USDT > Trade ≥ 100 USDT 15 Top Traders 70,000 KOM Bonus Rewards: *(min trading amount of 50 USDT) 20 Random Traders 17,550 KOM

Note: Rewards will be distributed within 14 days after the competition period ends. Further details on the competition can be found here.

KOM is the native cryptocurrency that fuels the Kommunitas ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.