INSIDEA's Founder And CEO - Pratik Thakker, Recognized Among Top 20 Emerging LinkedIn Influencers
It's a privilege to be a part of the vibrant LinkedIn community and be recognized as one of the influencers. It motivates me to continue sharing valuable insights and foster meaningful conversations.”MUMBAI, INDIA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA's Founder and CEO, Pratik Thakker, has been acknowledged among the Top 20 Emerging LinkedIn Influencers list by Business Outreach. This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions and thought leadership on LinkedIn.
— Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO at INSIDEA
Pratik's captivating and insightful posts have garnered him a significant following of over 220,000 on LinkedIn, solidifying his position as a prominent influencer.
His LinkedIn profile serves as a hub for professionals seeking valuable insights and the latest trends in the ever-evolving field of work. With a genuine passion for remote work, Pratik has established himself as a trusted resource for professionals looking to navigate the challenges and opportunities of remote work environments.
As an influential LinkedIn influencer, he addresses various topics, including leadership, personal development, and industry insights. Through his posts, Pratik has built a reputation for providing actionable advice and thought leadership that resonates with professionals across various industries.
In response to being recognized as a top emerging LinkedIn influencer, Pratik expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am truly honored to be recognized by Business Outreach as one of the top emerging LinkedIn influencers. LinkedIn has given me a powerful platform to share insights and connect with professionals worldwide. It is humbling to know that my contributions resonate with a wide audience. I am committed to providing valuable content and insights in the future."
One of Pratik's notable contributions is his widely acclaimed newsletter, 'Future of Work.' This newsletter has become an essential professional resource, offering valuable strategies and trends to adapt to the rapid changes in work.
"We congratulate Pratik on his well-deserved recognition as a top emerging LinkedIn influencer," stated a representative from INSIDEA. "Pratik's expertise and valuable insights have not only established him as a prominent influencer but have also positioned INSIDEA as a leading platform in the remote work outsourcing industry. We are proud to have him as our Founder and CEO, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the professional community."
As Pratik Thakker continues to make an impact as an influential LinkedIn influencer, his inclusion in Business Outreach's list affirms his status as a thought leader in the industry. Professionals worldwide can look to him for inspiration and guidance in their career journeys.
