Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries Market to Reach 687.77 million USD by 2029 – QY Research Inc.

The global market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) used in Lithium-ion Batteries is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to the latest market analysis. Projections indicate that the market size in terms of revenue will reach 687.77 Million USD by 2029, witnessing a substantial CAGR of 31.97% during the period from 2023 to 2029. The estimates took into account the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War while assessing the market sizes.The North America region is expected to witness a remarkable surge in the demand for Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries. The market in North America is estimated to increase from 8.81 million USD in 2023 to reach 71.79 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 41.86% during the forecast period.Europe is also poised for significant growth in the Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries market. The European market is estimated to increase from 13.70 million USD in 2023 to reach 72.96 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 32.15% during the forecast period.Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate substantial growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to increase from 106.58 million USD in 2023 to reach 537.22 million USD by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period.Leading global manufacturers of Carboxymethyl Cellulose for Lithium-ion Batteries include Nouryon, Daicel, Nippon Paper, DuPont, GL Chem, Jiangyin Hansstar, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals, Changshu Wealthy Science and Technology, Shanghai Everbright, Crystal Clear Electronic Material, and more. In 2022, the top five vendors accounted for approximately 52.43% of the market's total revenue.With the rising demand for Lithium-ion Batteries in various industries, including electric vehicles and energy storage, the market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose is expected to witness substantial growth. These batteries play a crucial role in advancing sustainable energy solutions and addressing environmental concerns.

By Company• Nouryon• Daicel• Nippon Paper• DuPont• GL Chem• Jiangyin Hansstar• Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals• Changshu Wealthy Science and Technology• Shanghai Everbright• Crystal Clear Electronic Material• Fujian Myarial New Materials• Fortune Biotech• Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&TSegment by Type• ≥99.5%• ≥99%Segment by Application• Lithium-ion Battery for EVs• Lithium-ion Battery for 3C Products• Lithium-ion Battery for Energy Storage SystemsProduction by Region• North America• Europe• China• Japan• South KoreaConsumption by RegionNorth Americao U.S.o CanadaAsia-Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• Southeast Asia• India• AustraliaEuropeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Italyo Hungaryo Rest of EuropeSouth AmericaMiddle East and Africa