Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market Garnered Revenue Worth US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022
Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 15.7% from 2023- 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice picking solutions refer to technology systems that use voice commands and responses to facilitate order picking and fulfillment processes in warehouses and distribution centers. These solutions enable workers to receive instructions through a headset and verbally confirm their actions, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing errors. Voice direction and recognition systems are key technologies for optimizing labor-intensive activities like picking. According to a recent survey, voice-directed solutions are predicted to expand by more than 25% from 2021 to 2023, making them one of the fastest growing warehouse solutions over the next 24 months. Thus, due to the rising adoption of these solutions the global voice directed picking solutions market will upsurge in the upcoming years.
Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Adoption: Voice picking solutions have been gaining traction in the warehousing and logistics industry due to their ability to improve efficiency, accuracy, and worker productivity. The adoption of voice picking technology is expected to continue to rise as companies seek innovative solutions to optimize their operations.
Integration with Other Technologies: Voice picking solutions are likely to be integrated with other technologies such as warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This integration allows for seamless data exchange, real-time inventory tracking, and enhanced visibility across the supply chain.
Enhanced Functionality: Voice picking solutions are expected to evolve to offer additional features and functionalities. This includes advanced speech recognition capabilities, natural language processing, multi-language support, and integration with wearable devices such as smart glasses or wrist-mounted computers.
Which End User Industry Will Experience Huge Growth In the Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market in the upcoming Years?
Retail and eCommerce fulfillment centers are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global voice directed picking solutions. Speed, control, precision, and efficiency are critical in the new retail environment for providing excellent customer pleasure. Due to the efficiency and productivity improvements, they may deliver, voice-directed picking solutions for warehouses and distribution centers are quickly expanding. Voice picking technology, which combines real-time communication, speech synthesis, and interactive voice response, are assisting warehouse operations by increasing accuracy and efficiency while decreasing staff training time. Voice picking are now being utilised in warehouses of any size, although it is especially well-suited for big warehouses with a high number of diverse goods, each with its own stock-keeping unit (SKU) and scannable barcode. Companies are also introducing advanced voice directed picking solutions. For instance, since the implementation of voice-based picking, merchants employing Erhardt Partner Group (EPG) systems have seen a 17% boost in productivity. Similarly, switching from portable barcode scanners to voice picking has raised capacity to 10,000 picks per hour, handling around 400 containers per hour. Hence due to the ease of operations as well as efficiency across various end users will lead to the rise in adoption and growth of the global voice directed picking solutions market during the forecast period.
Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market Share in 2022, By Region
Based on Region Segment, which Region is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region in the Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market during the Forecast Period?
The voice directed picking solutions market in Asia has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to various factors, including the expansion of e-commerce, increased focus on warehouse optimization, and the adoption of advanced technologies in the logistics and supply chain industry. Asia is home to some of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world, including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The rapid growth of online shopping has led to increased demand for efficient order fulfillment processes, driving the adoption of voice picking solutions to improve productivity and accuracy. As the benefits of voice picking solutions become more widely known and proven, businesses across various industries in Asia are increasingly recognizing the value of these technologies.
Some of the players operating in the global voice directed picking solutions market are:
o Bastian Solutions, LLC
o Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions DWC-LLC
o Heartland Computers Inc.
o Honeywell International Inc
o Körber AG
o Lucas Systems
o SymphonyAI
o Tecnipesa
o Trakterm
o Voxware
o Zebra Technologies Corp
o ZETES Industries S.A
o Other market participants
Global Voice Directed Picking Solutions Market
By Offering
o Hardware
o Software
o Integrated
o Standalone
o Services
o Implementation and Installation services
o Maintenance and Repair
o Others
By Deployment
o Cloud
o On premise
By Applications
o Piece Picking
o Pallet Picking
o Case Picking
o Receiving and Returns
o Putaway
o Packing & Consolidation
o Truck Loading & Shipping
o Cross Docking
o QC/Audit
o Inventory Management
By End Users
o Retail and eCommerce Fulfillment Centers
o Beverage Wholesalers
o Grocery and Food Distribution
o Foodservice and Convenience
o Healthcare Products and Pharmaceuticals
o Manufacturing
o Industrial
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
