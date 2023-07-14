Global Sex Toys Market is Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)
Growing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness and Changing Attitudes Towards Sexuality is Leading to Increased Demand for Innovative and Products in the Sex Toys MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sex toys have been around for centuries, however in the recent years they have gained more prominence than ever. With the rise of internet and online shopping, sex toys are now more accessible than ever before. The sex toys market has grown exponentially in recent years, with new products being released all the time. Additionally, changing attitudes towards sexuality and increased acceptance of sexual exploration among adults is further boosting the growth. Many people now view sex as a form of self-care or relaxation rather than something that should be hidden away or shamed. This shift in attitude has led to an increase in sales of sex toys as people feel more comfortable purchasing them for personal use or gifting them to their partners. The global sex toys market was worth US$ 32.87 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031)
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=547
Global Sex Toys Market: Offerings Outlook (Product Type)
There are a variety of different types of sex toys available on the market today. In terms of product type, vibrators are the largest segment of the sex toys market, accounting for over 50% of the market share. They are one of the most popular types of sex toys, as they provide an intense sensation that can be used to stimulate both partners during intercourse. Dildos and anal plugs are also popular choices for those looking to explore anal play. Cock rings and strokers are great for those who want to increase their stamina and pleasure during intercourse. Other popular sex toys include lubricants, massage wands, intimate massagers, and lube.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=547
Global Sex Toys Market: Distribution Channel Outlook
In addition to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, there are now many online retailers offering a wide selection of sex toys at competitive prices. These stores often offer discreet shipping options so customers can purchase items without worrying about privacy concerns. Online retailers also offer educational resources such as product reviews and guides on how to use certain products safely and effectively. The increasing popularity of sex toys has also led to an increase in innovation within the industry. Companies are constantly releasing new products that feature advanced technology such as remote-control capabilities or app integration for added convenience and pleasure. In addition, many companies have begun producing gender-neutral products that cater to all genders and orientations so everyone can find something that suits their needs and preferences. With so many different types of products available from both traditional brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, there’s something out there for everyone no matter what their needs or preferences may be, which in turn is propelling the sex toys market demand globally.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Sex Toys Market: Regional Outlook
North America is currently the largest region for sex toys market due to a variety of factors. Majorly, there has been a growing awareness of sexual wellness and the importance of exploring one's sexuality in a safe and healthy way. This has led to increased demand for sex toys as a way to enhance sexual pleasure and improve overall well-being. In the recent past, there has been a shift in societal attitudes towards sexuality and a growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals and their rights. As a result, more people are exploring their sexuality and looking for products that reflect their identities and preferences, driving demand for a wider range of sex toys. Additionally, high level of disposable income in North America, has led to increased spending on luxury or high-end sex toys. This trend has been particularly prevalent among millennials, who are more open-minded about sexuality and more willing to invest in high-quality products. The presence of a large number of sex-positive retailers and online stores in North America has made it easier for consumers to purchase sex toys discreetly and in a judgment-free environment. This has helped to reduce the stigma associated with sex toys and make them more mainstream. However, the sex toys market is growing rapidly in other regions as well, including Europe and Asia Pacific, and is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.
Global Sex Toys Market: Competitors
o AURA
o BMS Factory
o Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
o Doc Johnson Enterprises
o Durex
o LELO
o LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd
o Lovehoney Group Ltd
o LUVU Brands, Inc
o Pure Romance, LLC.
o Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
o TENGA Co., Ltd.
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Sex Toys Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=547
Global Sex Toys Market
By Offerings
o Anal Toys
o Vibrators
o Dildos
o Cock Rings
o Strokers
o Other Adult Products
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
o Specialty Stores
o Mass Merchandizers
By Type
o Male Sex Toys
o Female Sex Toys
o Sex Toys for Couples
o Others (Romantic Accessories, etc.)
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=547
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Biodegradable Sanitary Pad Market
Global Intimate Wash Market
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here