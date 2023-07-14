Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market (Pre &Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis) A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market Current Industry Status, Growth Prospects, Key Market Participants, and Forecasts 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of care (POC) ultrasound has been an increasingly popular imaging technique in recent years due to its portability, cost-effectiveness, and real-time visualization capabilities at the bedside. There is an increasing demand for training and certification among healthcare professionals. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has developed a certification program for POCUS, and many medical schools have included POCUS in their curriculum. According to a study and data gathered by Absolute Markets Insights, the use of POCUS increased by more than 500% between 2005 and 2022. Additionally, it was observed that POCUS reduced the need for further diagnostic imaging in 84% of cases and improved clinical decision-making in 89% of cases. The global point of care (POC) ultrasound market accounted for US$ 3.89 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period.
Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market: COVID-19 Impact
POCUS has played a crucial role in the management of COVID-19 patients, especially for those in critical care. It has provided a non-invasive way to diagnose and monitor patients with the virus. POCUS is being used to assess for pulmonary consolidation, pleural effusions, pneumothorax, and other conditions associated with COVID-19. It can also help guide clinicians in determining the need for intubation or other more invasive treatments. The use of POCUS has been especially helpful in reducing the risk of exposure to healthcare workers by allowing them to quickly assess patients without having to enter their rooms. This is especially important in areas where there are high rates of infection or limited resources.
Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market: Regional Insights
Europe is the second-largest revenue generating for point of care (POC) ultrasound market after North America. Europe has seen a growing demand for POC ultrasound due to the increasing need for cart based and handheld devices that can provide real-time imaging at the patient's bedside. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases has also contributed to the demand for point of care (POC) ultrasound market in Europe. In addition, Europe has a well-established healthcare system with a high standard of care, which has led to an increased adoption of POC ultrasound in various clinical settings. The European Society of Radiology (ESR) has also been promoting the use of POC ultrasound through their Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Program, which aims to standardize the use of POCUS across Europe.
On the other hand, Middle East and Africa is an emerging region for point of care (POC) ultrasound market, with increasing demand for portable and affordable imaging technologies. The demand for POC ultrasound in this region is likely to be driven by the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies, the shortage of healthcare facilities and professionals, and the growing burden of chronic diseases.
Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market Report Findings
o Butterfly Network, Inc.
o EchoNous Inc.
o FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.
o GE Healthcare
o Koninklijke Philips NV
o SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM
o Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd
o Siemens Healthcare GmbH
o Other Industry Participants
Global Point of Care (POC) Ultrasound Market
By Product
o Devices and Systems
o Solutions
By Type
o Diagnostic
o Therapeutic
By Portability
o Cart based devices
o Handheld
By Application
o Emergency Medicine
o Cardiology
o Obstetrics & Gynecology
o Urology
o Vascular
o Musculoskeletal
o Neurology
o Oncology
o Veterinary
o Others
By End Users
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Maternity Centers
o Emergency Centers
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
