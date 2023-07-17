William Epps Jr. thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees; Overwhelmed by the Support of Book Enthusiasts
William Epps Jr. thanks LA Festival of Books 2023 attendees; Overwhelmed by the Support of Book EnthusiastsLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- William Epps Jr., author of Living In A Dying Land, expresses gratitude to all participants of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 that made the two-day event held at the University of Southern California last April 22-23 a huge success.
He displayed his 28-page book that talks about the beginning of the old testament, the book of Genesis and highlights the history and deeds of Adam and Abraham and their impact on the human race.
William Epps Jr. is, to this day, still bowled over by the reception that his book received from the attendees. Furthermore, he expresses his gratitude to the event organizers for giving him a chance to promote his book to a more diverse range of audience.
As a response to the overwhelming support he received in the event, William Epps Jr. commits to writing more books that can help and inspire those who seek to gain strengthened spirituality through the teachings of the bible.
Living In A Dying Land is still available in Kindle and Paperback versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Capture the essence of the engaging dialogue from LATFOB 2023 by watching the video at https://youtu.be/XP0hCCux578. For a comprehensive look at William Epps Jr.'s inspiring works and ongoing journey, visit his website at https://wejbooks.com/ and join the thriving community of readers.
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
William Epps Jr.'s Unforgettable Author Interview at the LATFoB 2023