Air Force Reservists Support Resolute Sentinel 23

U.S. Service Members assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, Resolute Sentinel 23, offload medical supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III from the 728th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during a mission to Talara, Peru, July 9, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)