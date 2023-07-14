Gina Araiji, Managing Director of Yatama, Stands in Solidarity with the Current Writers and Actors Strike in Hollywood
The current strike in Hollywood reflects the need for equitable compensation and a sustainable future for both writers and actors”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yatama, a prominent supplier of promotional merchandise to the film industry, proudly supports the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood. The dual walkouts, involving over 170,000 workers, have set the stage for a battle between traditional studios such as Disney and Sony, and tech giants like Netflix and Amazon. This unprecedented move comes after the Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, approved a strike for the first time in 43 years, bringing the $134 billion American movie and television industry to a standstill.
As negotiations between the union and studios faltered, streaming services and concerns regarding a tech-dominated future emerged as key points of contention. Yatama's Managing Director, Gina Araiji, recognizes the significance of these issues and stands in solidarity with the writers and actors in their fight for fair pay and their apprehensions about the industry's direction.
"The current strike in Hollywood reflects the need for equitable compensation and a sustainable future for both writers and actors," said Gina Araiji. "Yatama firmly believes in supporting the creative community and their endeavors to secure fair treatment and protect their interests."
Yatama has been a long-standing partner of the film industry, providing high-quality promotional merchandise to productions and studios. With their deep understanding of the industry's dynamics, Yatama recognizes the value and importance of fair compensation and proper representation for all individuals involved in the creative process.
The strike serves as a wake-up call to the industry, signaling the urgency to address the evolving landscape of entertainment and the impact of emerging technologies. It raises questions about the future of streaming services, the role of artificial intelligence, and the need for industry-wide standards that ensure fair compensation and opportunities for all professionals.
As the strike unfolds, Yatama reaffirms its commitment to supporting the creative community, providing a platform to amplify their voices and advocate for their rights. By offering promotional merchandise that embodies their cause and supports their initiatives, Yatama aims to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding fair pay, representation, and the future of the industry.
