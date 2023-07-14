Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,427 in the last 365 days.

Gina Araiji, Managing Director of Yatama, Stands in Solidarity with the Current Writers and Actors Strike in Hollywood

The current strike in Hollywood reflects the need for equitable compensation and a sustainable future for both writers and actors”
— Gina Araiji
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yatama, a prominent supplier of promotional merchandise to the film industry, proudly supports the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood. The dual walkouts, involving over 170,000 workers, have set the stage for a battle between traditional studios such as Disney and Sony, and tech giants like Netflix and Amazon. This unprecedented move comes after the Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, approved a strike for the first time in 43 years, bringing the $134 billion American movie and television industry to a standstill.

As negotiations between the union and studios faltered, streaming services and concerns regarding a tech-dominated future emerged as key points of contention. Yatama's Managing Director, Gina Araiji, recognizes the significance of these issues and stands in solidarity with the writers and actors in their fight for fair pay and their apprehensions about the industry's direction.

"The current strike in Hollywood reflects the need for equitable compensation and a sustainable future for both writers and actors," said Gina Araiji. "Yatama firmly believes in supporting the creative community and their endeavors to secure fair treatment and protect their interests."

Yatama has been a long-standing partner of the film industry, providing high-quality promotional merchandise to productions and studios. With their deep understanding of the industry's dynamics, Yatama recognizes the value and importance of fair compensation and proper representation for all individuals involved in the creative process.

The strike serves as a wake-up call to the industry, signaling the urgency to address the evolving landscape of entertainment and the impact of emerging technologies. It raises questions about the future of streaming services, the role of artificial intelligence, and the need for industry-wide standards that ensure fair compensation and opportunities for all professionals.

As the strike unfolds, Yatama reaffirms its commitment to supporting the creative community, providing a platform to amplify their voices and advocate for their rights. By offering promotional merchandise that embodies their cause and supports their initiatives, Yatama aims to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding fair pay, representation, and the future of the industry.

Gina Araiji
Yatama
+61295179412 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Gina Araiji, Managing Director of Yatama, Stands in Solidarity with the Current Writers and Actors Strike in Hollywood

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more