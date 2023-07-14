Insurance Providers Now Cover Innovative Transmyocardial Revascularization Technique
Insurance Providers Embrace Dr. Ian Hardy's Revolutionary Transmyocardial Revascularization Technique, Expanding Access to Groundbreaking Cardiac CareCHANG MAI, THAILAND, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ian Hardy's pioneering technique, Transmyocardial Revascularization (TMR), has garnered recognition from insurance providers, who are now offering coverage for this groundbreaking cardiac procedure. TMR, also known as transmyocardial laser revascularization, is a surgical method developed by Dr. Ian Hardy to enhance blood flow to ischemic heart muscles by creating direct channels from the left ventricle into the myocardium.
Dr. Ian Hardy, a prominent medical innovator, patented the Transmyocardial Revascularization technique in 1985 (Patent #4,658,817 Method and Apparatus for Transmyocardial Revascularization Using a Laser). Although initially involved in cardiac medicine, Dr. Hardy shifted his focus to reproductive medicine after his second patent, which assessed embryo quality, demonstrated the potential for innovation in the field.
During a TMR procedure performed via a thoracotomy, the patient undergoes general anesthesia without the need for cardiopulmonary bypass. By placing a laser probe on the myocardium's surface and discharging the laser during diastole, Dr. Ian Hardy creates channels through the myocardium into the left ventricle, improving blood flow to the ischemic heart muscles.
While percutaneous TMR (PTMR) offers a less invasive alternative, using holmium:YAG laser revascularization under fluoroscopic guidance, it currently lacks approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PTMR, performed in Europe, has potential disadvantages, including the risk of cardiac tamponade, where the pericardium fills with blood. Furthermore, PTMR's precision is lower than that of TMR, as positioning the laser under fluoroscopic guidance is not as precise as the direct visual control employed in TMR. Researchers are exploring robotic-assisted techniques and other minimally invasive approaches to further enhance the procedure's efficacy.
Dr. Ian Hardy's pioneering work has not only transformed the lives of numerous patients but has also gained recognition from insurance providers. The inclusion of TMR in insurance coverage allows more individuals to access this cutting-edge technique and regain their quality of life.
About Dr. Ian Hardy:
Dr. Ian Hardy is a distinguished medical professional known for his groundbreaking contributions to cardiac medicine and reproductive endocrinology. His Transmyocardial Revascularization technique has revolutionized the treatment of cardiac ischemia, offering renewed hope and improved outcomes for patients. Dr. Hardy's commitment to innovation and patient well-being continues to push the boundaries of medical science and make significant strides in improving lives.
