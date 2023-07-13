Republic License Office Chosen as Missouri License Office of the Month

JEFFERSON CITY —

Republic License Office, operated by the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, was named the Missouri License Office of the Month for May 2023. On June 8, Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) Director Wayne Wallingford, and License Office Bureau Administrator Missy Pyatt, visited the Republic License Office to present them with their award and personally thank them for all they do to serve the residents of Republic. Director Wallingford stated, “The Republic office epitomizes our DOR vision of providing every customer the best service every time! This is evidenced by the way they make serving Green County citizens a team effort. We are thankful for all they are doing to ensure Republic residents get their motor vehicle and driver licenses needs taken care of.”

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks has been operating the Republic License Office since 2015. They annually process approximately 70,583 motor vehicle titles and registrations and issue 14,038 driver licenses with a wait time consistently under 15 minutes. The DOR Motor Vehicle Driver License Region 12 Field Coordinator Erin Elder added, “The Republic License Office has such a cheerful staff who consistently greet each customer with a warm smile and helpful attitude. They go out of their way to make sure the customers get what they need and if any hiccups appear the office manager always jumps right in and addresses any issues.”

Office Manager, Bridget Holmes manages 10 clerks and has been the manager of the Republic License Office since January 2020. “We work hard to serve all our residents here in Republic and it is so exciting to be recognized as the Missouri License Office of the Month. On behalf of all our team members, I want to say thank you to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, our contract manager Amber Carnahan, and CEO Joe Daues for their continued support. Also, I want to thank the citizens of Green County for trusting our office for all their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs.”

Administrator Pyatt concluded the visit by stating, “It is not easy to be selected at the License Office of the Month. With 174 statewide license offices the competition is fierce. We are thankful to all of our well-run offices, but I want to specifically thank Bridget and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks for the exceptional customer service they provide here in Republic.”

To receive assistance from the Republic office for any motor vehicle and driver licensing need, a citizen can call or visit the office at:

243 US Highway 60 West

Republic, MO 65738

Phone: (417) 732-7557

Fax: (417) 732-5358

Text: (417) 860-2481

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###