BE WITH BOB NIENABER AS HE TACKLES PHILOSOPHY, SPIRITUALITY, AND HISTORY IN HIS BOOK

Author Bob Nienaber unearths a big part of history and delivers priceless messages in his book American Bloodline: The King’s CurseYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What if history is so much more than what has been told? What if someone retells a part of it in more detail and on a personal level? Bob Nienaber does exactly so in his book American Bloodline: The King’s Curse.
American Bloodline: The King’s Curse follows Charlie, whose bloodline reaches back to Biblical times. After learning this fact, he now recognizes the power as well as the curse that he holds. As he navigates the present world he starts embracing his being different and strives to change the world for good one day.
Piaras, an Amazon customer, says, “What sets the book apart is its ability to speak to readers on many different levels. On one level, it is a simple and engaging adventure story, full of twists and turns that keep the reader hooked. But on a deeper level, it is a meditation on the nature of life and the human experience, exploring questions of destiny, purpose, and the interconnectedness of all things.”
Thrilling and inspiring, American Bloodline: The King’s Curse is undoubtedly a book for all.
Bob Nienaber was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and has traveled the world for government work, business, and pleasure. He has a bachelor’s degree from California State University as well as some master’s accreditations. Bob is the proud father of his daughter, Katelyn, who lives in Prague. He currently resides in Sacramento, California, still carrying his lifelong belief that every human is special. More information about Bob may be accessed on his official website: https://www.bobnienaber.com/
