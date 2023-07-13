Gyms Embrace Rollout Mats as the Preferred Flooring Solution, Fueling Ezy Mats' Success
Gyms, especially MMA and BJJ facilities, are embracing rollout mats like those offered by Ezy Mats due to cost-effectiveness, ease of use and customization.
We have noticed that all sorts of organizations have been trending toward roll out mats, with gyms leading the charge. This flooring offers unparalleled advantages making it attractive for gym owners.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable trend, gyms across the country, particularly Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) gyms, are increasingly opting for rollout mats as their flooring solution of choice. Ezy Mats, a leading provider of rollout mats, has witnessed a surge in interest and adoption since the pandemic's conclusion. This shift in preference reflects the numerous benefits offered by rollout mats, making them the go-to option for fitness establishments.
According to Steven Tadic, the CEO of Ezy Mats, "We have noticed that all sorts of organizations have been trending toward roll out mats, with gyms leading the charge. This flooring offers unparalleled advantages making it attractive for gym owners."
One of the primary reasons for the growing popularity of rollout mats is their cost-effectiveness when fitting out a large area. Gyms, often covering substantial floor space, find rollout mats to be a more affordable option per square meter compared to traditional flooring alternatives. This financial advantage allows gym owners to allocate their resources effectively, ensuring an optimal training environment for their members.
Furthermore, the seamless nature of rollout mats enhances their appeal. These mats utilize a rebate and velcro system, enabling them to join together seamlessly. The absence of gaps or uneven edges ensures a smooth surface that minimizes the risk of trips and falls during training sessions. Gym owners can have peace of mind, knowing that their members can train safely and focus on improving their skills.
The ease of removing and replacing rollout mats is another notable feature. Gym owners can swiftly reconfigure their training space or accommodate special events by effortlessly rolling up the mats. This flexibility allows for greater versatility and ensures that the gym can adapt to various training requirements or unexpected circumstances, such as renovations or social distancing measures.
Ezy Mats offers a wide range of rollout mats in different colors and finishes, catering to the unique preferences and branding requirements of each gym. The ability to customize the mats provides an opportunity for gyms to elevate their visual appeal while maintaining a professional and cohesive aesthetic. Additionally, the mats can be custom printed with large logos, allowing gyms to expand their brand reach and create a lasting impression on members and visitors.
As the fitness industry rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, the shift towards rollout mats in gyms, particularly MMA and BJJ establishments, signifies a significant change in flooring preferences. Ezy Mats, a leading provider of rollout mats, continues to meet the rising demand, supplying high-quality, cost-effective, and customizable mats to gyms across the country.
