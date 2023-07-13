Tersigni Vision Releases Article on LASIK Benefits on Vision Improvement

/EIN News/ -- Lake Oswego, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Oswego, Oregon -

Tersigni Vision, a leading innovator in ophthalmology, has published an enlightening article, "LASIK Vision Improvement: The Benefits of LASIK in Portland Part 1." Highlighting the benefits of Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), the article emphasizes the impressive capabilities of this refractive eye surgery that has transformed the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

Tersigni Vision has a proven track record of success in LASIK and other vision correction procedures, with patients typically achieving 20/20 vision or better post-procedure. In a recent satisfaction survey, an impressive 96% of LASIK patients reported high satisfaction after treatment. Additionally, the article specifies that “at Tersigni Vision, we use state-of-the-art technology to create a custom LASIK treatment plan for each patient. This allows us to address each patient’s unique needs, resulting in better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

Through LASIK, Dr. Steven Tersigni and Tersigni Vision has helped patients correct refractive errors like near-sightedness (myopia), far-sightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism. Consequently, patients have experienced significant improvements in visual acuity, depth perception, and binocular vision, leading to enhanced quality of life. The article explains, “While LASIK does not directly improve color vision, some patients may notice a slight improvement in color perception due to the enhanced clarity of their vision.”

The benefits of LASIK extend far beyond just improving visual acuity. The article reveals how LASIK can enhance the range of vision, making tasks like driving and sports easier and more enjoyable. More importantly, LASIK patients often report improved night vision, making nighttime activities like driving safer. This procedure can reduce halos around lights, contributing to improved safety on the roads after dark.

The long-lasting results of LASIK are another noteworthy benefit. The majority of Tersigni Vision's patients enjoy stable vision for many years post-procedure, significantly reducing the need for updates to glasses or contact lens prescriptions. This is not only cost-efficient in the long run, but also liberates active individuals from the constraints of corrective lenses. The article clarifies, “The amount the average person will save over the their lifetime is much more than the cost of getting the vision corrected with LASIK.”

"Tersigni Vision is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art technology for personalized treatment plans, ensuring the highest patient satisfaction," said a spokesperson from Tersigni Vision. "With continuous advancements improving the success rates of LASIK procedures, we're committed to staying at the forefront of this transformative technology."

The article strongly encourages those considering LASIK eye surgery to reach out to Tersigni Vision for a comprehensive eye exam and personalized consultation.

About Tersigni Vision

Tersigni Vision is a leading provider of advanced eye care in Portland, specializing in LASIK eye surgery. With a commitment to providing the highest quality of care and the latest technologies, Tersigni Vision offers a comprehensive range of ophthalmology services. The experienced LASIK surgeon and dedicated staff at Tersigni Vision provide personalized care to patients, helping them achieve clear, stable vision that can last a lifetime.

Dr. Steven Tersigni is a refractive surgeon offering LASIK and five LASIK alternatives (PRK, EVO ICL, Refractive Lens Exchange, and SMILE eye surgery) in the Portland, Oregon area. In addition to providing custom, personalized care to each of his patients, Dr. Tersigni is an educator and researcher. He has been published in national journals and has been involved in 10 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) trials.

