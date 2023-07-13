Premium Brands Make Strides in the Corporate Wear Space, Elevating Choices for Executives
Premium brands like Adidas, Nike Golf, MacPac, Helly Hansen, and Titleist are entering the corporate wear space, catering to executives' demand for quality.
Whilst our regular brands are still the mainstay of our corporate range, we have noticed larger corporations tending towards premium brands, especially for their executives.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The corporate wear industry is experiencing a significant shift as premium brands enter the space, providing executives with a wider range of stylish and high-quality options. Leading names such as Adidas, Nike Golf, MacPac, Helly Hansen, and Titleist are spearheading this trend, bringing their renowned craftsmanship and brand recognition to the corporate world.
— Amy Schumacher
The corporate wear industry, currently valued at $250B world-wide, has traditionally been dominated by established suppliers catering to the corporate needs of organizations. However, the increasing demand for premium brands among larger corporations, particularly for their executive personnel, has led to a notable shift in the market landscape.
One such premium supplier embracing this change is Brand Republic, a renowned name in the corporate wear industry. Recognizing the growing preference for premium brands, Brand Republic has been proactive in expanding its range to include offerings from these esteemed labels. While their regular brands continue to form the core of their corporate collection, they have witnessed a surge in interest from larger corporations gravitating towards premium brands.
Amy Schumacher, spokesperson for Brand Republic, commented on this emerging trend, saying, "Whilst our regular brands are still the mainstay of our corporate range, we have noticed larger corporations tending towards premium brands, especially for their executives." She further states that "these brands provide a perfect balance of quality, style, and recognition, aligning well with the high standards expected by corporate professionals."
The inclusion of premium brands in the corporate wear sector offers executives an opportunity to express their personal style while adhering to corporate dress codes. Adidas, Nike Golf, MacPac, Helly Hansen, and Titleist, renowned for their superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, now offer a range of apparel and accessories designed specifically for the corporate world.
This trend not only enhances the options available to executives but also brings a touch of sophistication to the corporate wear industry as a whole. By embracing premium brands, organizations are acknowledging the importance of presenting a cohesive and professional image, while simultaneously catering to the preferences of their discerning clientele.
As the corporate wear industry continues to evolve, the entrance of premium brands signifies an exciting new chapter. Executives can now rely on the reputable names they trust for their athletic and outdoor needs to provide them with stylish and high-quality attire suitable for the corporate environment.
