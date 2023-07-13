FORWARD Launches Inflation Reduction Act Programming Resource Hub
Local governments and nonprofits can learn how to best utilize Inflation Reduction Act funding
After administering over $1B in funding, including ARPA and CARES, to communities across America, our team is ready to share our knowledge and apply it to Inflation Reduction Act programming”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FORWARD, the leading integrated program administration solution provider, has launched its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Resource Hub to provide local governments and nonprofit organizations the tools to identify, strategize, design and execute on several funding opportunities for their communities. The Resource Hub is designed to make it easy for local leaders to learn about the IRA, identify new opportunities for funding and develop projects collaboratively to drive climate action for their communities.
“Climate change impacts all of us, and traditionally underserved and marginalized communities have unfortunately been overburdened by pollution and don’t have access to the resources needed to address inequities,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of FORWARD Platform. “The Inflation Reduction Act intentionally sets aside 40% of its dollars to fund programming in underserved communities and there are many opportunities FORWARD’s IRA Resource Hub highlights for local leaders to use so communities can reap the benefits.”
The Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment by Congress to address climate change, tasks local and state governments and community-based organizations to create and implement programming that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy across the United States. Local government officials and community-based organization leaders can use the resource hub to get the latest information and best practices on IRA programming. This includes:
● Funding and Programming Opportunities: Public officials and non-profit leaders can read articles about different IRA funding opportunities and strategies and best practices to drive climate action for their communities
● Project Design and Development: Public officials and non-profit leaders can learn best practices for developing regional partnerships and collaborating with project partners to maximize funding benefits
● Climate Action Alerts: Public officials and non-profit leaders can subscribe to FORWARD’s alerts to receive email notifications about ways to optimize IRA benefits in their local communities
“Designing and executing programs and getting funds out to the community is a massive undertaking, so local community leaders need to start organizing now. FORWARD has streamlined the information gathering and research process because the more we do now to understand and coordinate our efforts, the more equitably the benefits of the IRA will be shared,” said Aja Brown, Senior Director of Impact at FORWARD.
“After administering over $1B in funding, including ARPA and CARES, to communities across America, our team is ready to share our knowledge and apply it to Inflation Reduction Act programming, in an effort to address climate change together,” added Mahmud. “With over 80% of FORWARD’s team coming from public sector experience in addition to our extensive experience designing and implementing various assistance programs, we understand the challenges of public program administration and aim to increase access and equity for communities.”
To access the Inflation Reduction Act Resource Hub and get the latest information on programming opportunities visit www.forwardplatform.com/inflation-reduction-act/.
ABOUT FORWARD
FORWARD is the leading comprehensive Integrated Program Administration (IPA) solution for state and local governments across America. FORWARD modernizes the government’s approach to administering programs by integrating all essential services, components, people, and technology into a single, streamlined, secure solution. From setting up the application back-end, community outreach, marketing, support in multiple languages, eligibility screening, fraud detection, and distribution, to reporting. FORWARD distributes resources faster than ever before while also cutting waste, fraud and administration costs. FORWARD has already helped governments administer dozens of programs to get resources to households and businesses quickly, cost-effectively, and securely. To learn more, visit www.forwardplatform.com.
