Governor Phil Scott Requests Major Disaster Declaration for Severe Flooding Event

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott has made a formal request to President Joseph R. Biden for federal disaster funds to assist individuals and communities recover from the historic flood from July 7-12, 2023. The Major Disaster Declaration would provide relief to individuals and communities.

“Vermonters have faced incredible loss as a result of this historic and catastrophic flooding event,” said Governor Scott. “While we’re still focused primarily on the immediate response, as we transition to the recovery phase, federal assistance will be critical to support families, businesses and infrastructure. With support from Washington, and the inspiring resiliency of Vermonters, we will be able to rebuild and recover.”

The declaration request asks for funding under the federal Public Assistance (PA) and Individual Assistance (IA) programs. A Public Assistance disaster declaration, if approved, would allow communities in declared counties to receive at least 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery, including repairs to public infrastructure.

The Individual Assistance program would help individuals impacted by the disaster seek reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among other expenses.

Individuals who suffered losses in the storm should report that damage to Vermont 211, either by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting vermont211.org. This data will be used to inform a decision whether the state qualifies for a declaration.

Governor Scott’s request was sent to FEMA. FEMA will send a recommendation to President Biden, who has ultimate authority to approve or reject the request.

Vermont counties should continue making repairs to public infrastructure, documenting all work carefully for possible future reimbursement. Eligible reimbursement costs include repair work on public roads and buildings, tree, and debris removal from public rights of way, municipal employee overtime spent working on recovery, contractor help, equipment rentals, and other costs associated with the storm.

Click here to view the Governor’s letter to the President.