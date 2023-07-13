Backstrom appointed assistant commissioner for health systems

News Release

July 13, 2023

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today announced the appointment of Carol Backstrom as the new assistant commissioner for agency’s Health Systems Bureau. In her role as assistant commissioner, Backstrom will oversee the MDH’s Health Regulation Division, Health Policy Division and Office of Medical Cannabis. She will start her new role on Aug. 16.

Backstrom comes to MDH from Aurrera Health Group where she served as the managing principal for Medicaid Policy and Programs. Among her diverse responsibilities in that role, she co-led an innovative program focused on addressing adverse childhood experiences; developed and implemented Medicaid waiver and program improvements; and supported states with policy analysis, strategy and technical guidance.

Before her time at Aurrera, she worked at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In that position, she served as a senior advisor for Medicaid payment reform and provided leadership in collaborating with states, territories and other stakeholders in administering Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Prior to her federal service, Backstrom served at the Minnesota Department of Human Services as State Medicaid Director from 2012 to 2013, and at MDH from 2008 to 2011, where she assisted in implementing major health reforms passed by the legislature in 2008. Her career path also included roles with the National Governors Association and HealthPartners.

Backstrom earned an undergraduate degree from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said Backstrom’s background and experience in multiple roles will be a valuable addition to the MDH management team.

“Carol’s depth of knowledge in health systems and policies will be very important to MDH moving forward as we look to improve the systems that support and protect our health in Minnesota,” Commissioner Cunningham said. “Throughout her career she has demonstrated the ability to recognize how systems work and how they can work better.”

Backstrom said she is excited to take on the responsibilities of her new role.

“The health department plays a key role in using data and policy to reduce health disparities, examine health care costs and ensure the health and safety of Minnesotans, including those in long-term care facilities and hospitals. I look forward to being a part of a team committed to these efforts.”

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us