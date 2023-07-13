Elite Trader Funding LLC Revolutionizes the Trading Experience for Traders

The company announces its commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience by offering a host of new opportunities.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Trader Funding LLC (ETF), a leading provider of live trading funding and support, is forging its own path in the industry by inviting traders all around the world to elevate their trading endeavors and achieve success in the financial market.According to ETF co-founder Clint Chaney, an understanding of the challenges traders face is crucial.“We not only put a great deal of consideration into strategies that drive business growth, but we also aim to foster enduring relationships with traders,” says Chaney. “ETF ensures traders have the utmost confidence and trust, particularly during unforeseen circumstances.”Chaney adds that the platform boasts an unparalleled support team that takes care of traders' needs, enabling them to concentrate on their profitability.From the initial evaluation trade to every payout with an Elite account, ETF provides comprehensive guidance and assistance throughout the entire journey.Traders are offered the opportunity to earn live funding based on their trading performance in simulated accounts. They can acquire products and refine their skills in a demo/simulated environment, while successful completion of the evaluation stage grants traders the chance to earn real cash.Since its launch on February 14, 2022, ETF has disbursed over $2 million to traders, fostering a vibrant community of over 5,000 real traders that continues to grow at an exponential pace.ETF offers a number of benefits:• Traders retain 100% of their first $12,500 in profits and 90% of all profits thereafter.• Easily trade multiple accounts (up to 20 per user) with a single login.• Diverse evaluation products are tailored to individual traders’ needs.• An affordable optional evaluation reset fee is available for only $75.• Automatic free resets for failed evaluation accounts upon monthly subscription renewal.ETF is proud to note that over 1,700 Elite traders qualified in 2022, leading to the creation of more than 5,200 accounts, with traders amassing profits of over $1.75 million.“We have already paid out $630,000 of that to our Elite traders in 2022 alone,” says Chaney, adding that affiliate partners have received over $300,000 in compensation, while over $1 million in discounts and giveaways were distributed.The early success ETF has enjoyed since launching in 2022 continues into 2023. Most notably, feedback from our traders was the inspiration to implement invaluable changes to our rules to ensure they are empowered with the freedom and flexibility to trade in a manner that suits their needs.A summary of the recent changes is below:• Removal of restrictions on trading during news events such as the FOMC Statement/Conference, FOMC Minutes, CPI, PPI, and NFP for Elite accounts.• The minimum withdrawal amount for payouts has been lowered to $500, allowing traders to be paid faster and more often within the 30-day calendar limit.• Increased the profit split to 90/10, which means traders can keep more of their hard-earned profits.• The 30% consistency rule was revised to 40%, granting traders greater flexibility to have larger winning positions.• A streamlined payout schedule enables traders to receive a full payout starting from the fourth month.These changes aim to enhance the trading experience, provide more opportunities for traders, and facilitate faster and more frequent payouts. To discover more about Elite Trader Funding LLC and explore the range of opportunities available, please visit the website at https://elitetraderfunding.com About Elite Trader Funding LLCElite Trader Funding LLC is a prominent provider of live trading funding and support for traders. With a commitment to delivering excellence, ETF empowers traders to achieve long-term success in their trading pursuits.