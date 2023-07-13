Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins affiliate, rated "very high performer" on gender issues

Global initiative rates 197 organizations

Jhpiego has been recognized as a “Very High Performer” and a “Consistently High Performer” by Global Health 50/50 (GH5050) for the first time in its continued efforts to prioritize gender equality—both within the organization and in the global health sector broadly. In each of the previous three years, GH5050, an independent research initiative at the University College London Centre for Gender and Global Health, recognized Jhpiego as a “high performer.” Founded 50 years ago, Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins affiliate, works in more than 40 countries worldwide.

The Global Health 50/50 Report reviews publicly available, gender-related policies and practices of 197 organizations active in the global health sphere. Its 2023 report recognized Jhpiego as one of 31 organizations that “have transparent policies and measures in place to advance gender equality and are at or near gender parity in their decision-making bodies,” including its policies on fertility treatment and support programs related to domestic violence.

“This year’s very high rating from GH5050 showcases that Jhpiego’s commitment to gender equality in the workplace is all encompassing. From right here in our own offices to partnering with governments in 40-plus countries, we focus on making sure women are equally represented and cared for in the workforce,” says Jhpiego President and CEO Leslie Mancuso, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Global Health 50/50’s recognition of our work as a consistently high performer over the past four years is a testament to efforts to building equity in the global health workforce, across health systems and within our own organization.”

This year, GH5050’s review also focused on workplaces for women by looking at organizational policies that champion reproductive health, rights and justice to see if organizations active in global health also recognize, protect and promote the same rights for their employees.

promoting the sexual and reproductive health and rights of their employees,” says Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA, in the report foreword. “This year’s Report from GH5050 tells a different story, however, with astonishing data on the near invisibility of sexual and reproductive rights in the global health workplace.”

Equality for women is not only lacking in global health organizations but across the health sector entirely. Although women make up 67% of the health workforce, they often don’t have safe or equitable workplaces and lack leadership opportunities. The GH5050 2023 report has been publishing reports on global health and gender since 2018 to advance action and accountability for gender equality in global health. While progress is noticeable, it’s not happening fast enough. GH5050 aims to bring together academic research, policy knowledge and communication to hasten change for gender equality and health equity by annually assessing organizations in the global health sector.

As part of our work in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America, Jhpiego promotes gender equity for women health care providers and guides health ministries in developing policies and programs that increase gender parity in the health workforce. We work with partners to reduce systemic and gender-related barriers, so nurses and midwives can lead at all levels of the health care system. Among two key initiatives of Jhpiego are the Gender Transformation for Health Participatory Toolkit and the Gender Transformative Leadership package. For more information on Jhpiego’s gender work, click here.

