Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at 877-358-7298 (domestic) or +1-848-488-9244 (international). Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through September 2, 2023 at 800-645-7964 or 757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Source: Definitive Healthcare Corp.


