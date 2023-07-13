Homicide: 1700 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:41 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Elias Key, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.